Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

High-flying Orlando City SC invite struggling side Chicago Fire FC to the Exploria Stadium on Saturday night in their MLS Eastern Conference week 12 fixture.

This will be the first meeting of the regular season between the two sides in which the visitors desperately need a win.

The hosts are heading into the game on the back of a five-game unbeaten streak, in which they have scored 10 goals and conceded five. Chicago have not won a game since their win over Cincinnati last month and are still winless in their travels this season.

Chicago Fire have a good record against the hosts and have not lost against them since 2015, so they'll be hoping to get a win here on Saturday night as well.

Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire FC Head-to-Head

Since 2015, when Orlando City joined the MLS, the two sides have faced each other 12 times. The head-to-head record is in favour of the visitors, with Chicago Fire winning on five occasions, four of them coming in their previous five meetings.

They have scored 16 goals in their last five meetings with Orlando, including five in their most recent appearance at the Exploria Stadium last October. The Lions are winless against Chicago since 2015 and have only won twice overall. The remaining five games ended in a draw.

Though Chicago come out on top in the head-to-head record, the current form suggests that the hosts can take the three points from the game.

Orlando City SC form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Chicago Fire FC form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire FC Team News

Orlando City SC

Lions coach Oscar Pareja will be very happy with the fact that his team have finally found their rhythm, especially in the final third as they are currently the highest scoring side in the Eastern Conference.

Good news for him is that centre-back Robin Jansson could soon return to the Orlando City lineup after training normally with the team. Midfielder Uri Rosell is said to be out with "pain from recent matches" and is expected to sit this one out.

Striker Dom Dwyer is out for at least a couple of months while defender João Moutinho is also out with a groin injury, but is said to be making a quick recovery.

Injured: Dom Dwyer (knee), Uri Rosell (match fitness), João Moutinho (groin)

Doubtful: Robin Jansson

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire have one of the lengthiest injury lists in the league and this has significantly added to coach Raphaël Wicky's problems. Goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm is out for the season with an ACL tear. Luka Stojanovic, Johan Kappelhof and Jeremiah Gutjahr all join him on the treatment table.

Elliot Collier's fitness is described as questionable and Fabian Herbers is suspended for the game after he was booked in their 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew.

Striker CJ Sapong rejoined the squad after missing the five matches of Chicago Fire’s return to regular season play to attend to a personal matter and is expected to start in the game after making an 11-minute appearance last time around.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm (ACL), Luka Stojanovic (knee), Johan Kappelhof (hip), Jeremiah Gutjahr (knee)

Doubtful: Elliot Collier (undisclosed)

Suspended: Fabian Herbers

Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire FC Predicted XI

Orlando City SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Sebas Mendez; Mauricio Pereyra, Christopher Mueller, Nani; Daryl Dike

Chicago Fire FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Miguel Angel Navarro, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda, Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Robert Beric, C. J. Sapong

Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire FC Prediction

Orlando City have not lost at home this season while Chicago Fire have not won on their travels this term. The Lions have scored the most goals in the Conference so far (19) while Chicago Fire have conceded the most goals (18). So, on paper at least, we have a clear winner.

Under normal circumstances, given their good record at the Exploria Stadium, we could have expected Chicago to put up a fight but getting a win or even a draw with a depleted squad might prove too much for them on Saturday.

Prediction: Orlando City SC 2-0 Chicago Fire FC