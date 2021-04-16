Orlando City vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Orlando City welcome Atlanta United to the Exploria Stadium in MLS action on Saturday.

Both sides have enjoyed a great pre-season ahead of the first game of the new campaign.

Orlando City have won four of their six friendly games while Atlanta United were victorious in three of their four friendlies.

Atlanta also secured a passage into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 2-0 win on aggregate over Alajuelense.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 13 times across all competitions. Atlanta have been the better side in these meetings and have seven wins to their name.

The hosts have just two wins, with both coming last season. The two sides have shared the spoils four times. Following a six-game winning streak, the Five Stripes are winless against the Lions in their last four outings.

Advertisement

In their last meeting, which also came at Saturday's venue, the hosts recorded a 4-1 win.

Orlando City form guide across all competitions: N/A

Atlanta United form guide across all competitions: W-W

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Team News

Orlando City

The hosts will be without the services of defender João Moutinho. He underwent hip surgery in December and is set to be ruled out until May.

Silvester van der Water played in the latest friendly game against Minnesota United and is set to make his MLS debut here.

Mauricio Pereyra has been suspended for the first two games of the season. The MLS website states that a red card for serious foul play is the reason for his two-game ban.

You know how we love a good home opener in Orlando. 😈@fairwindscu | #ORLvATL — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) April 14, 2021

Injured: João Moutinho

Suspended: Mauricio Pereyra

Atlanta United

For the visitors, Mo Adams is a long-term absentee following a hernia injury. Alec Kane has also been ruled out on account of a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

Josef Martinez featured in two games against Alajuelense and could make his first MLS appearance. He was ruled out of the 2020 campaign following an ACL injury in the season opener.

Injured: Mo Adams, Alec Kann

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Michael Halliday, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Ruan; Nani, Andrés Perea, Sebas Mendez, Chris Mueller; Alexandre Pato, Daryl Dike.

Atlanta United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rocco Ríos Novo; Alan Franco, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson; George Bello, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman, Brooks Lennon; Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martínez

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Prediction

Orlando City have the better squad on paper but the visitors have been in good form in pre-season. With this being the first game of the season, both teams could choose to test the waters with new lineups.

We predict the game will end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-1 Atlanta United