Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Orlando City emerged victorious against Montreal Impact in their round of 16 match after pouncing on a defensive error and they will now take on a free-scoring Los Angeles FC in the quarter-finals of the MLS is back tournament.

Los Angeles FC have been one of the teams of the tournament so far and in their first game of the knockout stages, they avenged their defeat in the 2019 West Conference final by defeating Seattle Sounders in comprehensive fashion.

Los Angeles FC, who were expected to not be at their best in the absence of Carlos Vela, have been scoring goals for fun. Diego Rossi has chipped in rather generously so far, scoring 7 goals from 4 games.

As such, Orlando City are in for a tough contest and they'd do well to break LAFC's momentum.

Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

The history of the fixture favours LAFC but there is not a lot there to start with. The teams have only gone up against each other 2 times in the past.

The first match was won by LAFC in a convincing manner, beating the Lions by 4 goals to 1. The second match between Orlando City and LAFC ended in a 2-2 draw.

Orlando City form guide: W-W-D-W

Los Angeles FC form guide: D-W-D-W

Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Junior Urso had not featured for Orlando City in their last match and is a doubt for this game as well. Dom Dwyer is out for the rest of the tournament after sustaining a knee injury. Othen than that, the Lions have no casualties to worry about.

Injured: Dom Dwyer

Doubtful: Junior Urso

Suspended: None

Adama Diomande will play no further part in the tournament after picking up a foot injury. Carlos Vela had opted out of the tournament due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Injured: Adama Diomande

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Orlando City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallesse, Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Jhegson Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani and Dwyer

Los Angeles FC predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega, Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Tristan Blackmon, Edward Atuesta, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez, Bradley Wright-Philips, Diego Rossi

Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Orlando City have had a good tournament so far, winning 3 out of their 4 matches. However, though LAFC have won only twice and drawn 2 of their matches, they have been in great goalscoring form in all of them and our guess is that Orlando City will find it difficult to contain LAFC in the quarter-finals.

Prediction: Orlando City 2:4 Los Angeles FC