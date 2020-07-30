Top 10 finishers in football right now

It's a great time for strikers and the frontmen are flourishing all across Europe. Putting the ball in the back of the net is a special talent and these elite players have made a habit of doing it. There is no shortage of great finishers in the game and as such, it is difficult to choose the top 10 finishers in the world right now.

All the top teams in Europe have a famous name leading the line. And here, we take a look at the:

Top 10 finishers in world football right now

#10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are going through a rough time, having to do with a transition process while armed with a largely lacklustre team to field. However, Aubameyang was still prolific in a season where creativity was nearly non-existent in that Arsenal midfield.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has scored 27 goals in all competitions so far. He finished the season as the second leading goalscorer in the Premier League. Aubameyang is a natural striker. An agile and pacy presence in the frontline, Auba is also a fox-in-the-box and pops up in the right place at the right time more often than not.

Only 4 Premier League sides created fewer chances than Arsenal this season.



Aubameyang still finished just 1 goal behind the golden boot winner.



Mister reliable. pic.twitter.com/sqPtcP1zLP — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 26, 2020

Advertisement

#9 Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Harry Kane did not have a great season by his own high standards. But in a season where Spurs had to deal with a managerial change, it would be fair to say that Kane did come through on a number of occasions.

Harry Kane has scored 24 goals from 34 games this season and 18 of them came in the Premier League. Kane remains a top finisher but he did suffer this time from a lack of support behind him with Christian Eriksen's departure affecting his output greatly.

However, Kane was in good form towards the end of the Premier League season and he is expected to have several more years at the top as an elite striker.

#8 Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy won the Premier League golden boot this year and has been at his ruthless best this season. Vardy would have scored a lot more had Leicester not suffered a major dip in form which cost them a Champions League place after being clear of the 5th place by 15 points before the restart.

Vardy continues to torment defenders and whenever he is on the pitch, defenders are always on full alert. His pace is nearly unmatchable and he continues to outwit goalkeepers with ease. His journey from non-league striker to Premier League champion to the Premier League Golden Boot is also a reminder to never ever give up on your dreams.

Eight years ago Jamie Vardy was playing in non-league.



He's just become the oldest player to win the Premier League Golden Boot after finishing the season with 23 goals 🙌https://t.co/BPq2HBFThi pic.twitter.com/vDnvMRezKA — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 26, 2020