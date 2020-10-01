Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS is back in action this weekend as Orlando City host a resurgent New York Red Bulls outfit at the Exploria Stadium. Both sides have been in good form over the past week and will want to take all three points away from this fixture.

Orlando City have enjoyed a surprisingly fruitful season in the MLS and are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The home side was held to a 0-0 stalemate by FC Dallas during the week, however, and will want to bounce back in this game.

The New York Red Bulls have endured a disappointing season by their standards so far and are in a lowly seventh place in the MLS table. The away side has managed consecutive 4-1 victories against Inter Miami and Montreal Impact, however, and is well-placed to pull off another triumph in this game.

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

The New York Red Bulls have a marginal historical advantage over Orlando City and have managed six victories out of a total of 11 games played between the two sides. Orlando City have won only four matches against the Red Bulls and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

The New York Red Bulls managed a narrow 1-0 victory in the previous meeting between these two sides last year. Orlando City are a much better team this year, however, and will present the Red Bulls will a stern test this weekend.

Orlando City form guide in the MLS: D-W-W-W-D

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Dom Dwyer is currently injured

Orlando City

Orlando City have their fair share of injuries to account for and will have to do without Dom Dwyer and left-back Joao Moutinho in this fixture. Jhegson Mendez picked up a red card against FC Dallas and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Dom Dwyer, Joao Moutinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jhegson Mendez

Tim Parker is an important player for the Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls also have a considerably long list of absences and will have to do without Sean Davis, Ryan Meara, and Patrick Seagrist in tomorrow's game. Marc Rzatkowski may also be unavailable for this fixture.

Advertisement

Injured: Sean Davis, Ryan Meara, Patrick Seagrist

Doubtful: Marc Rzatkowski

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan Teixeira; Nani, Fafa Picault, Junior Urso, Chris Mueller; Mauricio Pereyra, Tesho Akindele

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Jensen; Sean Nealis, Tim Parker, Aaron Long; Jason Pendant, Kaku Cristian Casseres, Alejandro Romero, Kyle Duncan; Tom Barlow, Daniel Royer

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The New York Red Bulls have been in excellent form over the past two weeks and will back themselves to pull off a victory in this game. The likes of Tom Barlow and Alejandro Romero have been brilliant for the Red Bulls and will play important roles in this game.

Orlando City will rely heavily on Nani to provide creative impetus in the final third and will have to be at their best to pick up all three points in this game. The home side will have to take a cautious approach against an in-form New York Red Bulls side.

Advertisement

Prediction: Orlando City 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season