Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

On the back of an absolutely dominant 5-0 win over Toronto FC that saw them move to the top of the table, Philadelphia Union will host Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday at the Subaru Park in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup. Sergio Santos scored a hattrick for the Union as they trounced Toronto this past weekend.

Philadelphia Union are currently tied on points with the Reds but are at the top owing to their superior goal difference. Up against them are Chicago Fire who have huffed and puffed thus far and had to settle for a draw over the weekend with New York Red Bulls after the latter equalized in the dying embers of the game.

It is a crucial game for Chicago Fire FC who are currently languishing at 11th on the Eastern Conference table right below the playoff line. They have a game in hand and could move to ninth if they can secure all three points. After the 2-2 draw against NY Red Bulls, coach Raphael Wicky claimed that his team knows that they can go away from home and win games.

"Anyone can beat anyone here, which is very unique [and] doesn't happen in other big leagues. We know that we can go away from home and we know that we can win games. We know that we have a good team and we can beat these teams.

We haven't shown it this year, but we have shown moments and we have games where we shouldn't have lost away, and now it's up to us to step up and go away from home and get a result."

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire FC Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire FC have squared off 26 times. The Union have won 12 games while Chicago Fire FC have won nine. Five matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides clashed was in August last year and Chicago Fire won the game 2-0.

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Chicago Fire FC form guide: D-L-W-D-D

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire FC Team News

Philadelphia Union continues to be without Warren Creavalle who is now getting closer to making a return from a knee injury. Matthew Real is not medically cleared to compete either.

Injuries: Warren Creavalle, Matthew Real

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

As for Chicago Fire FC, goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm is out for the season. Luka Stojanovic is also sidelined as he continues to recover after undergoing a surgery on his MCL. Wyatt Omsberg, Brandt Bronico and Johan Kappelhof are also not medically cleared to compete.

Injuries: Kenneth Kronholm, Luka Stojanovic, Wyatt Omsberg, Brandt Bronico and Johan Kappelhof

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire FC Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, McKenzie, Gaddis; Jamiro Monteiro, Jack Eliott, Anthony Fontana, Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Alvaro Medran, Mike Azira; Ignacio Aiseda, Fabian Herbes, Dorde Mihailovic; Robert Beric

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire FC Prediction

Philadelphia Union are in fine form and after dispatching Toronto FC, this should be a walk in the park for them.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-0 Chicago Fire FC