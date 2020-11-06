Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS returns to the fold this weekend with Philadelphia Union taking on New England Revolution in an important fixture at the PPL Park. The Union have enjoyed an excellent MLS season so far and will want to maintain their excellent run of results in this game.

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The Union slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew last week and will want to bounce back with a victory in this game.

New England Revolution are currently in sixth place in the MLS table and will need a string of victories to ensure their direct qualification to the Final Series. The Revs defeated DC United by an exhilarating 4-3 margin last week and will want to bring their best selves to this game.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have an excellent record against New England Revolution and have won 17 games out of a total of 30 fixtures played between the two sides. The Revs have managed only seven victories and have a point to prove in this game.

The previous match between these two teams last month resulted in a 2-1 victory for Philadelphia Union. Anthony Fontana scored the winning goal on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: L-W-W-W-D

New England Revolution form guide in the MLS: W-L-D-L-W

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Team News

The Philadelphia Union can solidify their standing in the MLS table

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union have one of the strongest squads in the MLS and will have to use their best players against New England Revolution this weekend. Sergio Santos and Anthony Fontana are only a single booking away from a suspension and will have to be careful in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New England Revolution have a talented side

New England Revolution

New England Revolution will be unable to field star defensive midfielder Luis Caicedo against Philadelphia Union as the Ecuador international is recovering from a muscular injury. Cristian Penilla has also been ruled out with a foot injury.

Injured: Luis Caicedo, Cristian Penilla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Robert Beric; Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Jakob Glesnes, Ray Gaddis; Jack Elliott, Brenden Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya; Anthony Fontana; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Alexander Buttner; Scott Caldwell, Tommy McNamara; Teal Bunbury, Carles Gil, Tajon Buchanan; Adam Buksa

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction

Philadelphia Union have enjoyed an exceptional season so far and the likes of Sergio Santos and Kacper Przybylko will want to prove a point against the Revs this weekend.

New England Revolution have plenty of attacking flair of their own with Carles Gil and Teal Bunbury finding their feet in recent weeks. Both sides have their fair share of strength and weaknesses and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-1 New England Revolution

