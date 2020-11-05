Barcelona vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they host Real Betis at the Camp Nou in a crucial fixture on Saturday. The Catalan giants have struggled in the league this season and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment.

Real Betis recovered from their relatively slow start to the season with an emphatic 3-1 victory against Elche in the previous game. The Andalusian side has had plenty to say about Barcelona in the build-up to this game and will need to step up to the plate at the Camp Nou this weekend.

Barcelona have maintained a perfect record in the UEFA Champions League this season but seem to have lost their bearings in La Liga. The Blaugrana have picked up only two points in their last four games and are currently in a shocking 12th place in the standings.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Barcelona and Real Betis have played a total of 46 fixtures against each other in the past. The Catalans have predictably dominated this fixture and have won 28 matches as opposed to the Andalusians' nine victories.

The previous meeting between these two La Liga sides resulted in an eventful 3-2 victory for Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets scored for Barcelona on the day and will play a pivotal role in this game.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-W

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-W-L

Barcelona vs Real Betis Team News

Barcelona have a strong squad

Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was Barcelona's saviour against Dynamo Kyiv and will make his first La Lig start of the season this weekend. Samuel Umtiti returned to training last week but might not be able to feature for the Catalans against Real Betis.

With Philippe Coutinho currently nursing an injury, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will be tasked with creating chances for Barcelona. Ousmane Dembele is also set to feature in this game after starting on the bench against Dynamo Kyiv.

Injured: Ronald Araujo, Philippe Coutinho, Matheus Fernandes

Doubtful: Samuel Umtiti

Suspended: None

Claudio Bravo is back for this match

Real Betis

Real Betis have a number of injured players in their ranks and will have to do without Victor Camarasa, Francis, and Dani Martin in this game. Former Barcelona shot-stopper Claudio Bravo has recovered from his injury and will feature in the starting eleven this weekend.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Francis, Dani Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets; Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele; Antoine Griezmann

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Joaquin, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Barcelona vs Real Betis Prediction

Barcelona have created several chances in La Liga this season and will need to find their shooting boots against Real Betis. The Catalans cannot afford to drop points in this game and will have to take a no-holds-barred approach against the Andalusian side.

Real Betis veteran Joaquin had some harsh words for Ronald Koeman during the week and will hope that his side can prove him right on Saturday. The away side cannot afford to underestimate Barcelona and is unlikely to pick up a point from this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-2 Real Betis

