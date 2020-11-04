Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan: 5 Hits and Flops as late Rodrygo goal secures crucial victory for Los Blancos | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

A late goal by Brazilian forward Rodrygo propelled Real Madrid to an important victory against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League earlier today. Both Real Madrid and Inter Milan have been underwhelming on the European front this season and this result is likely to play a crucial role in the context of the competition.

Real Madrid managed only one point from their first two Champions League games against Borussia Moenchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk. This victory takes Los Blancos to four points in their group and greatly improves their chances of qualifying for the knock-out stages of the competition.

Real Madrid and Inter Milan created several chances win the opening half-hour, with Lautaro Martinez and Federico Valverde failing to find the back of the net from excellent positions in the penalty area. Real Madrid took the lead in the first half after a shocking pass from Achraf Hakimi allowed Karim Benzema to score the first goal of the game.

Real Madrid grew in confidence after their goal and Sergio Ramos doubled his side's lead minutes later with a well-directed header. Inter Milan pulled a goal back against the run of play towards the end of the first half after an excellent flick from Nicolo Barella allowed Lautaro Martinez to score Inter Milan's first goal.

Lautaro Martinez bagged a goal and an assist

Inter Milan started the second half with a renewed sense of purpose and drove forward in search of an equaliser. The Italian side's efforts finally bore fruit, with Ivan Perisic perfecting his angles to level the scores against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid refused to let the goal dampen their spirits, however, as Zidane's Brazilian substitutes Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo combined to hand Los Blancos the crucial winning goal. Real Madrid's victory against Inter Milan was a result of several positive performances across the pitch from Zinedine Zidane's men.

#5 Hit - Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo made a substitute appearance today

Zinedine Zidane has been subjected to a lot of criticism over the past few weeks due to some of his managerial decisions at Real Madrid. Against Inter Milan, however, the French manager hit the nail on the head.

The Real Madrid manager decided to bring Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on to the pitch after the hour-mark to search for a winning goal. Rodrygo has an excellent scoring record in the UEFA Champions League and added to his tally in the second half.

Real Madrid needed a goal in the second half to keep their European dreams alive and Rodrygo's goal has singlehandedly given his side plenty of impetus in the competition this season.

#4 Flop - Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan)

Hakimi did not have a good game

Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi had a night to forget against Real Madrid and struggled to make an impact on the right flank. The former Real Madrid defender was involved in an intense battle with Ferland Mendy and while he did have his moments, the Moroccan star was largely disappointing for Inter Milan.

The right-back was solely at fault for Real Madrid's first goal of the game and handed former teammate Karim Benzema the ball on a silver platter. Hakimi got into several excellent positions in the first half but was inaccurate with his crossing.

A mistake from former Real Madrid player Achraf Hakimi leads to the easiest goal Karim Benzema will score all year



1-0 Madrid 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/oxeKCHaWkT — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) November 3, 2020

Hakimi was caught out of position for Real Madrid's third goal and was uncharacteristically ineffective in the wide areas of the pitch. The defender needs to take it up a notch for Inter Milan and has a point to prove to Antonio Conte.

