Barcelona 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv: Player Ratings as Ter Stegen spares Catalan blushes at Camp Nou | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona maintained their perfect record so far in this edition of the UEFA Champions League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou earlier today.

The Ukrainians came into this game with a depleted squad and put in a commendable performance against an underwhelming Barcelona side. The Catalans conceded several chances throughout the game and had their German goalkeeper to thank for the three points in this victory.

Barcelona got off to the best possible start as Lionel Messi won a penalty for his side in the first five minutes. The Barcelona captain stepped up to take the spot-kick himself and opened the scoring for the Catalans at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona should have scored two more goals in the next five minutes as Antoine Griezmann and Pedri inexplicably failed to find the back of the net from excellent positions.

Dynamo Kyiv grew into the game towards the half-hour mark, however, and created a few good chances on the counter to trouble Barcelona's makeshift defence. The Catalans were impressive in the attacking half of the pitch with a few slick passing moves but failed to increase their lead owing to some shockingly poor finishing.

FC Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Dynamo Kyiv started the second half with a renewed sense of purpose and forced the ball into the back of the net from a set-piece. The ball was judged to have swerved out of play during the build-up, however, and Barcelona were handed a massive reprieve.

Teenage goalkeeper Ruslan Neshcheret played his heart out for Dynamo Kyiv and make excellent saves from Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele to keep his side in the game. Gerard Pique gave Barcelona a cushion in the second half with an excellent header and his goal seemed to have put the game to bed.

Dynamo Kyiv were in no mood to relent, however, and forced their way back into the match with a well-deserved goal. Barcelona held on to snatch their victory at the Camp Nou but Ronald Koeman will not be particularly thrilled with this performance.

Advertisement

Barcelona Player Ratings

Ter Stegen had an excellent game

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 8.5/10

Marc-Andre ter Stegen returned to the Barcelona starting eleven in today's game and was the most important player for his side. The German shot-stopper effectively won Barcelona the match with a string of extraordinary saves in the second half and will play a crucial role for his side this season.

Gerard Pique - 7/10

Gerard Pique often found himself isolated in Barcelona's defence and had to deal with Dynamo Kyiv's marauding runners on several occasions. The Barcelona veteran scored his side's second goal with an excellent header in the second half.

Frenkie de Jong - 6/10

Frenkie de Jong was played as a makeshift centre-back alongside Gerard Pique tonight and was clearly uncomfortable in the role. The Dutchman did not lose the ball in dangerous areas but his forward forays allowed the Dynamo Kyiv to find space in the final third.

Advertisement

Sergino Dest - 6/10

Sergino Dest did not have the best of games and was given a tough time by Dynamo Kyiv winger Gerson Rodrigues. The American international did manage a few crosses but will need to take it up a notch to remain in Ronald Koeman's plans.

Jordi Alba - 6.5/10

Jordi Alba was a livewire on the left flank and complemented Jordi Alba well throughout the game. The Spaniard was caught out of possession on several occasions and was partly at fault for Dynamo Kyiv's consolation goal.

Sergio Busquets - 6/10

Sergio Busquets did make a few important blocks in Barcelona's midfield but often drifted to the right of the pitch and Dynamo Kyiv were able to exploit the gaping hole in the Catalan midfield as a result. The veteran midfielder was replaced by Clement Lenglet in the second half.

Miralem Pjanic - 6.5/10

MIralem Pjanic was tidy with his passing range and recycled the ball well in Barcelona's midfield. The Bosnian midfielder did not always make the correct decisions on the ball, however, and is yet to hit his peak as a Barcelona player.

Advertisement

Pedri - 6.5/10

Pedri had one of his first disappointing games in a Barcelona shirt and was unable to make much of an impact in the attacking half of the pitch. The teenager struck the crossbar in the opening stages of the game but struggled to find the ball in dangerous areas as the match progressed.

Fati had a good game

Ansu Fati - 7/10

Ansu Fati enjoyed a bright start to the game and gave Dynamo Kyiv's defence several problems on the left flank. The 18-year-old prodigy's influence faded after the half-hour mark but he did pick up an assist for Barcelona's second goal of the game.

Lionel Messi - 7/10

Lionel Messi pulled this strings for most of the first hand was heavily involved in Barcelona's build-up play. The Argentine talisman put away his penalty with ease and nearly scored another goal with an excellent free-kick but still looks well below his best at the moment.

Antoine Griezmann - 4.5/10

Antoine Griezmann's struggles for Barcelona seem to have no end in sight at the moment. The French striker's shocking miss after Barcelona's first dampened the Catalan's spirits and dented his confidence on a difficult evening. Griezmann was barely involved in Barcelona's build-up play and endured yet another miserable evening.

Advertisement

Substitutes

Barcelona did not play well against Dynamo Kyiv

Ousmane Dembele - 6.5/10

Ousmane Dembele added some much-needed energy to Barcelona's attack in the second half and forced the excellent Ruslan Neshcheret into a stunning save. The French winger took on his marker and is likely to start the La Liga game this weekend.

Sergi Roberto - 6/10

Sergi Roberto played in his preferred midfield role today but did not do enough to create chances for Barcelona. The experienced campaigner nearly scored with a header after coming on to the pitch.

Clement Lenglet - 5.5/10

Clement Lenglet was in for a rude shock as Dynamo Kyiv pulled a goal back minutes after his introduction into the game. The French centre-back had his fair share of issues to deal with and will need to step up more often for Barcelona.

Francisco Trincao - 6/10

Fransisco Trincao was unable to impact the match from the right flank and will need to work on his final product to start more games for Barcelona.

Carles Alena - 6/10

Carles Alena made his first Champions League appearance of the season and did not have enough time to make an impact on the game.

Advertisement

Also Read: Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan: 5 Hits and Flops as late Rodrygo goal secures crucial victory for Los Blancos | UEFA Champions League 2020-21