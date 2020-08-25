Philadelphia Union will host New York Red Bulls who arrive at the Subaru Park on the back of a win over cross-city rivals New York City FC. The NY Red Bulls have two consecutive games on the road and will be hoping that their defence will come up trumps once again as they did last week.

NY Red Bulls are currently placed 3rd on the Eastern Conference table while Philadelphia Union are 5th. The last time these two teams squared up against each other at the Subaru Park was when NY Red Bulls lost 4-3 in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Speaking ahead of their game against NY Red Bulls, Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin said,

"Overall a point on the road is always a good thing, however, we know we didn't play our best,"

"We know we need to be sharper and we will be back (Tuesday), finally getting a home game."

NY Red Bulls had a forgettable outing in the MLS is Back tournament whereas Philadelphia Union made it to the semi-finals losing out to eventual champions Portland Timbers.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have squared off against Philadelphia Union 32 times so far and have won 16 times. Philadelphia have won 11 and 5 games have ended in a draw.

As mentioned above, the last time these two teams met was in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019 and Philadelphia Union snatched the winner in extra-time in a seven goal thriller.

Philadelphia Union form guide: D-W-W-L-D

NY Red Bulls form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Team news

As for Philadelphia Union, Aurelien Collin is a doubt for the match. Collin has leg pain and is likely to be sidelined. But Jim Curtin has revealed that Kai Wagner is back and ready to play after sustaining a contusion on his leg.

Curtin said,

“He's back and good to go and good to play. You know how good he is and he's fully healthy so you can take a guess as to what the next step in that process is.”

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Aurelien Collin

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls have no casualties and have a full strength squad to choose from.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Jack Elliot, Ray Gaddis; Jose Martinez, Jamiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Amro Tarek, Jason Pedant; Florian Valot, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres, Alejandro Romero; Omir Fernandez, Daniel Royer

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Philadelphia have been in good form but the New York Red Bulls defence might just shut them out tonight just like they did New York City FC last week. Philadelphia had trouble breaking down New England's defence and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in their last outing.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 0-1 New York Red Bulls

