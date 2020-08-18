Most valuable XI in football right now (2020)

The transfer windows have been quite a ride over the past few seasons and we have seen a number of deals where the money paid in order to secure the services of a player is ridiculously huge.

Deals that cost around £100 million are starting to become commonplace and it looks set to remain that way. Just over the past few seasons, we have seen transfer records being broken several times.

With this inflated transfer market as our backdrop, let's take a look at the most valuable XI from among all the footballers in the world right now.

Most valuable XI (formation 4-3-3)

Jan Oblak (Goalkeeper) - £72 million

Jan Oblak

The Atletico Madrid stalwart, who is arguably the best goalkeeper in the business, is rated at £72 million. The Slovenian international joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2014 for £16 million and made an impact almost instantly, displacing the then no. 1 Miguel Angel Moya halfway through the season.

Ever since, he has been a dominant presence between the sticks for Diego Simeone. A shotstopper of the highest order, Oblak has contributed greatly to the excellent defensive record of Atletico Madrid.

Oblak is tall, strong, athletic and brave and is everything that you'd want a good goalkeeper to be. He also has a big character and has been consistently praised for his leadership skills as well.

Advertisement

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Right-back) - £99 million

TAA whipping one in

Bend it like Beckham, they say and bend it like Beckham Trent Alexander-Arnold does. He is already one of the best right-backs in the world at the age of 21 and alongside Andy Robertson, he forms one of the most effective fullback duos in football right now.

Trent is excellent defensively and is a vital cog in attack as well. He is a menacing presence down the right wing and has a great passing range too. The Englishman is always trying to put the ball in the box and whips in some spectacular early balls into the box for the Liverpool forwards to feed on.

Trent registered 13 assists from the right-back position in the Premier League this season for Liverpool and he is also an incredible set-piece taker.

▪️ Premier League champion at 21 years old

▪️ Broke his own record for assists in a season by a defender



Trent Alexander-Arnold wins the PL Young Player of the Year award 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hE2vtnPy0A — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 14, 2020

Matthijs De Light (Centre-back) - £60.75 million

Matthijs De Ligt

The former Ajax wonderkid won the Golden Boy award in 2018 becoming the first defender to do so, at the age of 19. He moved to Juventus after a great season at the Dutch club for €75 million.

Though he stuttered for a bit initially, he is growing into his own at Turin and is the second most valuable centre-back in the world at the moment. De Ligt is both technically and physically gifted. After all, he used to play as an attacking midfielder in his early days.

He is a good passer of the ball and uses his physicality to his advantage and he is already one of the best centre-backs in the world and he is definitely going to do some great things in his career.

Virgil Van Dijk (Centre-back) - £72 million

Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk is easily the best centre-back in the world and upon arriving at Liverpool, he immediately transformed Jurgen Klopp's unit into a juggernaut with his dominant presence at the back.

Liverpool had been an exciting attacking team by that point but they were leaking goals at the back. VVD came in and there was an immediate shift. Suddenly the doors at the back were closed and Anfield became a fortress once again.

The Dutchman is also both technically and physically gifted and has enough pace to keep up with some of the fastest players in the league.

Pep Lijnders: "When the opposition has dealt with our three strikers, they are facing a block of seven midfielders, and then, finally, they are facing Virgil van Dijk." pic.twitter.com/qwuz8g4Z5L — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 9, 2020

David Alaba (Left-back) - £58.5 million

David Alaba

David Alaba has been excellent for Bayern Munich for more than a decade now after breaking onto the first team in 2009. Alaba is a solid attacking fullback who contributes greatly to Bayern Munich's drives into opposition territory.

He is pacy and is good with the ball at his feet. The Austrian is also an excellent passer of the ball and has clocked a pass completion rate of 90.2% in the Bundesliga this season.

Alaba's current contract at Bayern Munich will expire this summer but he is still valued at £58.5 million.