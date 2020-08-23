Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

The champions of the MLS is Back tournament, Portland Timbers, return to Providence Park for the first time in 5 months to take on rivals Seattle Sounders in a high-profile matchup. Seattle Sounders are the reigning MLS Cup champions and after getting knocked out of the MLS is Back tournament in the Round of 16, they will be raring to put one over Portland Timbers.

Meanwhile, the Timbers will want to show the world that their winning the tournament was not just a hot streak. Portland Timbers are a side that has improved vastly over the season and defender Mabiala's words echo these thoughts. He said

"We have to prove this tournament is something we will build on,"

"We showed a lot of improvements in many aspects of our game and we just want to keep moving forward.”

Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders share one of the longest standing rivalries in the continent and sparks are certain to fly when they go up against each other tonight.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders have gone up against each other 38 times till date. Portland have won the fixture 15 times while Seattle Sounders have won it on 16 occasions. 7 matches have ended in a draw.

The last time these two teams squared off against each other was almost exactly a year ago and Seattle won the game 2-1.

Portland Timbers form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Seattle Sounders form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Team News

“I believe that we have a really special group.”



The tournament is over, but the momentum from Orlando is key to overcoming a difficult string of matches.



READ | https://t.co/TO6z0Jplt6 | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/UP5sNaynrJ — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 21, 2020

Sebastian Blanco of the Timbers was the MVP of the MLS is Back tournament. Diego Valeri and Jeremy Ebibosse led the attack for Portland Timbers quite admirably. However, Yimmi Chara, one of their main players is a doubt for the game against Seattle after picking up an injury during the knockout stages.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yimmi Chara

Suspended: None

The Sounders have had more than 3 weeks' rest coming into the game and most of their players have recovered from injuries and other concerns. However, they still won't have a full squad to choose from as Xavier Arreaga and Jordy Delem are sidelined due to injuries.

Arreaga picked up a quad strain in training and Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer has said that Shane O'Neill will take his place in the XI.

Injured: Xavier Arreaga and Jordy Delem

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineups

Portland Timbers Predicted XI: Steve Clark, Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria, Jeremy Ebobisse

Seattle Sounders predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Frei, Tolo, O'Neil, Svensson, Leerdam, Svensson, Morris, Bwana, Lodeiro, Roldan and Ruidiaz

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

It's a high-profile matchup and there are several players worth looking out for and this one promises to be a cracker. But we'll go with the Portland Timbers on this one because of their good form and momentum coming into the game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 3-2 Seattle Sounders

Also read: Most valuable XI in football right now (2020)