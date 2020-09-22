Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Portland Timbers are riding on a high after their 6-1 trouncing of San Jose Earthquakes as they take on Seattle Sounders for the third time in a month on Wednesday. Both teams have so far won a game apiece and will be looking to settle scores when they meet at the Providence Park.

The Timbers were beaten 3-0 at home by Seattle Sounders in August but they replied by beating Sounders 2-1 at CenturyLink Field a couple of weeks ago. But Portland Timbers are still seeking revenge over that home defeat as evidenced by Jeremy Ebobisse's words.

"Unless you’re winning every single time, there’s always something left to be desired. Last time, they came to Providence Park and beat us 3-0. It started a run of games that we know we should have done better. They took some pride out of us after a successful summer, that leaves a bad taste in my mouth.”

The Timbers had hit a bit of rough patch, winning just one in six after being crowned champions of the MLS is Back tournament. However, the 6-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes would have given them a major boost.

Seattle Sounders, who are currently on top of the Western Conference table, have been on a roll. They thrashed San Jose Earthquakes 7-1 and followed it up with yet another convincing performance as they beat LAFC 3-0. They look all set to pull yet another upset over Portland Timbers away from home.

This dude is incredible. 👏@RaulRuidiazM's stunning goal is the @TCLMobileGlobal Play of the Match from #SEAvLAFC! pic.twitter.com/taHMrpYVuu — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 21, 2020

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have the advantage over Portland Timbers in the fixture albeit by a shade. Seattle Sounders have won 17 games while Timbers have won 16 games out of 40. Seven matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was earlier this month and Seattle Sounders were suffered a 2-1 defeat at home.

Portland Timbers form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Seattle Sounders form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Dairon Asprilla and Sebastian Blanco are sidelined for the Timbers. They have no other casualties or suspensions to worry about as they take on Seattle Sounders.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders just have one player in the infirmary and that's Danny Leyva who is recovering after fracturing his foot.

Injured: Danny Leyva

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineups

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Steve Clark; Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mubiala, Chris Duvall; Erik Williamson, Diego Chara; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Gustav Svensson, Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Making it look easy.



The Complete Look at the gorgeous passing sequence leading up to Jarek Niezgoda's goal against San Jose. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/5hlmrpLD1i — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 21, 2020

Seattle Sounders have looked really good and scored 10 goals in the last two games. Portland Timbers will be looking to use the momentum from their 6-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes as they look to avenge their home defeat against the Sounders from last month. This will be a thriller and there will be goals.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-3 Seattle Sounders