Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Sporting KC travel to Providence Park in Portland for MLS Western Conference action against Portland Timbers on Saturday.

The visiting side are second in the Western Conference standings with 17 points from nine games while Portland are seventh with nine points from seven fixtures.

After returning to winning ways against LA Galaxy on 23 May, the Portland Timbers suffered a 3-0 loss against the Philadelphia Union in their previous outing. Sporting are unbeaten in their last four fixtures and were held to a 1-1 draw by Austin last week.

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 20 times across all competitions so far. With seven wins each, they have been evenly matched in these encounters and the remaining six games have ended in stalemates.

The Timbers have two wins in their last five games in this encounter while Sporting have been able to bag just one win, a 3-0 triumph in the 2018 regular season.

These sides did not cross paths last season and their last encounter came during the 2019 campaign at Children's Mercy Park. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, with Timbers equalizing in the 85th minute from the penalty spot.

Portland Timbers form guide (across all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Sporting KC form guide in MLS: D-W-W-W-L

Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC Team News

Portland Timbers

The hosts have a lengthy injury list for their first MLS game this month. Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Sebastian Blanco, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Steve Clark, Ismaila Jome, Cristhian Paredes, Aljaz Ivacic and Larrys Mabiala are sidelined.

Blanco and Clark could return to the pitch but face late fitness tests. Niezgoda is on track for a full recovery but the fixture has come too soon for him.

Yimmi Chara and Felipe Mora are on international duty with Colombia and Chile respectively and won't be available for selection here.

“What they have achieved in order to represent their country in this competition is an unbelievable reward.”



Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Ismaila Jome, Cristhian Paredes, Aljaz Ivacic, Larrys Mabiala

Suspended: Sebastian Blanco, Steve Clark

Unavailable (International duty): Yimmi Chara, Felipe Mora

Sporting KC

Kendall McIntosh, Remi Walter and Graham Zusi are injured for the Wizards. Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda have both returned from international duty and are in contention to start this match.

Injured: Kendall McIntosh, Remi Walter, Graham Zusi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Logan Ketterer; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Rankin; Eryk Williamson, Marvin Loría; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Jeremy Ebobisse; Dairon Asprilla

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Jaylin Lindsey; Gadi Kinda, Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC Prediction

Portland's struggles with injuries have been reflected in their performances on the pitch this season. They might struggle despite home advantage against a strong side like Sporting.

We predict the game will end in a narrow win for the visiting side, who should be much more prepared in their second game after the break.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 Sporting KC

