Premier League Champion Alan Shearer headlines Day 2 of The Football Movement

Feels Indian football is on the brink of a revolution to grow bigger and better from here on.

by Press Release News 04 Mar 2017, 16:19 IST

Premier League Record Goal Scorer and Champion Alan Shearer with Premier League Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore with the Premier League trophy on Day 2 of The Football Movement hosted by Department of International Trade, India On Track in partnership with Premier League & Star Sports and in association with Hero

The UK Department for International Trade (DIT) together with India On Track (IOT) and the Premier league brought key British and Indian football clubs, sports organisations and businesses together at the second edition of ‘The Football Movement’ conference in Mumbai. This football conference, which took place on 2nd and 3rd March, gave a platform to clubs, businesses and stakeholders from India and the United Kingdom to interact and explore commercial opportunities in the sport.

The Football Movement, jointly hosted by India On Track, was held in partnership with the Premier League’s Indian broadcast partner Star Sports. This two-day conference featured keynote speakers including Richard Scudamore, Executive Chairman of the Premier League, St.John Gould, Director for UK Trade and Economics, India at the British High Commission and senior representatives of the Indian Super League and Premier League clubs.

Panel sessions, workshops and keynote speeches provided a platform for UK and Indian businesses to discuss potential opportunities and the sustainability of the game in India’s emerging football sector.

Premier League Champion Alan Shearer, who was here on Day 2 of The Football Movement in Mumbai said, “I feel Indian football is at the brink of a great revolution, the same way as EPL was in 80s & 90s, because of the enthusiasm of the fans here. I feel Indian football is going to grow bigger and better from here on. In fact, one the main reasons I am here along with Premier League is to do everything in our capacity to help grow Indian football.”

A delegation of UK businesses and top British football clubs participated in the conference as part of DIT’s ‘Sport is GREAT’ campaign. The delegation included top football companies such as; Amaven, Alad, Baltic Publications, Final Third Sports Media, PwC, Deltatre, AVC Immedia, Barriers International India, Steer Davies Gleave and senior management from Arsenal, Southampton, Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford and Charlton Athletic.

Speaking on Day 2 of The Football Movement, Premier League’s Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore said India is a major market for them. “We want to develop our relationship with everyone here. Football is going to a next level in India, because of leagues, grassroot programs and other competitions that are helping in to grow more. We are taking initiatives so that it will create best footballers, India is full of raw talents and we will work towards developing those in the near future. “

The theme for this year’s conference was ‘Strengthening the Football Ecosystem in India’. It focused on the broader aspects of the game, with a view to assessing the current landscape in greater detail. The conference addressed the core pillars of modern- day football such as commercial sustainability, youth development, leagues and competitions, broadcasting, support services as well as the role of corporates through CSR.

St.John Gould, Director for UK Trade and Economics, India at the British High Commission, New Delhi delivered the welcome address at the conference, which was attended by distinguished panelists and speakers, including industry leaders, policy- makers, investors, and pioneers in the field of commerce of football, from both India and the UK.

