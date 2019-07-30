Indian Football: QUESS set to end their partnership with East Bengal

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 82 // 30 Jul 2019, 12:37 IST

Quess joined hands with East Bengal in July 2018

Corporate giants QUESS Corp. may cut their ties with East Bengal very soon as per reports, thus ending a one-year partnership. Although we are yet to receive an official confirmation, recent developments suggest that the investors may seek an exit route from the Kolkata based club.

In a press meet, Quess chairman Ajit Isaac revealed, “By the next two to three quarters, I think we’ll be out of this arrangement.” The investors joined hands with the ‘red and gold’ brigade last year. Since then, the club enjoyed a change in fortune even though they failed a bag a trophy, finishing as the runners-up in the I-League.

Quess had a three-year contract with East Bengal, this being the second year. “We already started talking to our other relevant stakeholders to monetize this asset. We have also been talking to a few possible investors. So it will take some time. We are confident that by the end of this season, we will most probably not be there in that club,” said Isaac.

The stakeholders have been influential in making major foreign signings for the club last season, but there have been differences with the club officials several times. Most recently, a rift over the team selection for the upcoming Durand Cup has been making things worse. The investors wanted to send a second-string team to the tournament, while the officials opposed it.

On the other hand, executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar expressed his displeasure in the way things are working at the moment. “It’s nothing to be ashamed of but they [Quess] are running the show and we’re just watching. They don’t discuss any matters with us. For example, the Durand Cup. We were clear that sending a weaker team will not be an option," said Sarkar.

With East Bengal’s centenary celebrations in full swing and the foundation day nearby, Ajit Isaac has informed that he will “wait till the centenary celebrations are over.”