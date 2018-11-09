×
Ranking ISL clubs by their number of Indian National Team players 

Alby Issac
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
801   //    09 Nov 2018, 22:41 IST

The Indian Super League is a major driving force of the national team now, with 29 of the 30 men in the probable list being a part of the league
The Indian Super League is a major driving force of the national team now, with 29 of the 30 men in the probable list being a part of the league

Indian Super League is nearing its second break of the season, from 11th November, as the national team is beginning its preparations for the friendly against Jordan.

The two teams will be facing each other for the first time on November 17 at the King Abdullah II International Stadium in Amman.

Stephen Constantine has announced the 30-man probable squad for the friendly, as it's the first step to the match.

The fixture is a preparatory match for India's Asian Cup journey next year and the objective is kept in mind while selecting the team. It is clearly a squad with a long-term view and ISL's contributions to it are prominent.

The Indian Super League is, without doubt, a major driving force of the Indian National Team now, with 29 of the 30 men in the probable list being a part of the league.

The only non-ISL player announced is East Bengal's Salam Ranjan Singh. The pickings are made easy as most players actively involved in a 'big-fame' league. The manager can have an overall assumption of the players he handles.

A very positive fact Indian football can digest is that every ISL team has a player contributed to the Indian Nation Team Probable squad.

The footballing talent in the nation is being spread and identified without any stillness. A look at how many players from each ISL team has made it to the probables is looked upon here.

#10 NorthEast United FC - One

The Goa-born has been a consistent performer for the Highlanders (Image Courtesy: ISL)
The Goa-born has been a consistent performer for the Highlanders (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Rowllin Borges is NorthEast United FC's only player who has been named in the list. The Goa-born has been a consistent performer for the Highlanders in all the four seasons, which has bought him a place at the national team.

The midfielder is a regular for the Indian national team since 2015. Borges has played 22 matches for India and scored two goals.

In the recent friendly against China, the 26-year old was not given a start but was used later on as a substitute. If not Pronay Halder, Borges will be assigned the role at central midfield against Jordan.

