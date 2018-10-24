Report: FC Pune City fire coach Miguel Angel Portugal after poor start to ISL 2018-19 season

Miguel Angel Portugal coached Delhi Dynamos previously

FC Pune City have fired their head coach Miguel Angel Portugal after a poor start to their Indian Super League (ISL 2018-19) campaign, according to a report.

The club is yet to comment on the issue but according to the Hindustan Times, the development is expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours. The sacking is pending paperwork still.

Pune have just managed a draw in their three games so far. While they drew 1-1 with Delhi Dynamos in their first game, they lost 0-2 to Mumbai City FC and 0-3 to Bengaluru FC last week.

The disastrous start to their campaign - only defending champions Chennaiyin FC have fared worse - appears to have prompted the team management to act quickly.

Portugal coached Delhi Dynamos in the previous ISL season and the club from the National Capital finished eighth last season.

This season, Portugal took over from Ranko Popovic, who guided the club to a semi-final finish in the 2017-18 ISL.

Pradhyum Reddy, the technical director of Pune City, will take charge on an interim basis. Reddy has a vast knowledge in Indian football, having coached Shillong Lajong before and assisted Ashley Westwood in Bengaluru FC for two years.

Pune has managed only one goal so far and club stalwart Marcelinho is yet to score in three games.

After the loss to Mumbai City, Miguel Angel said he expected better performances from his strikers.

"We had good ball possession but we also had lots of chance in the opponent's area. I like this football but I also want my team to score goals," Miguel Angel said.

Miguel Angel was again disappointed with his team's performance against Bengaluru FC on Monday, October 22.

He conceded that BFC controlled the game throughout in Pune's den, saying: "Every match is a test for the players and also for me. And we must improve. We must improve in all the positions. Today in the second half when we played 4-3-3, we played better than the first half and for me that is satisfying.”

Miguel Angel has previously coached the youth teams of Real Madrid. He has also coached La Liga (now relegated) side, Racing Santander.