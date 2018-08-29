Reports: Former Premier League star set to join Indian Super League

The Indian Super League begins in September

What's the rumour?

Former Everton forward, Tim Cahill is on the brink of joining the Indian Super League for the new season according to an exclusive report from Italian outlet, Calcio Mercato. The Australian is in advanced talks over a move to Jamshedpur FC and it is widely believed that an announcement will be made over the coming days.

In case you didn't know...

Tim Cahill has enjoyed a wonderful career to date. Having started his career with Millwall in the English lower divisions, the Australian moved to Everton in 2004. Over the course of eight years at Goodison Park, Cahill became a legend on Merseyside, racking up 226 appearances and 56 goals.

The 38-year-old has also enjoyed an illustrious international career with Australia. He appeared in four consecutive World Cup finals with his nation before announcing his international retirement after his country's elimination from the 2018 World Cup. He also helped Australia to victory in the 2004 OFC Nations Cup and the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.

Having briefly returned to his first club, Millwall for the second half of last season, Cahill was released in the summer and has been seeking a new challenge to continue his career.

The heart of the matter

While pushing 40, Cahill retains a fantastic level of fitness and the ability to play at a high level. He made 10 appearances for Millwall in the second half of last season and displayed that he still has the characteristics which made him among the best attacking players in the Premier League a few years ago.

His potential move to the Indian Super League would represent quite a coup for both Jamshedpur FC and the league in general. His experience and talent would surely benefit the players around him and assist Jamshedpur FC in putting up a serious challenge for the title over the new season.

Rumour Rating: 8/10

Calcio Mercato is a reliable source and it seems like both player and club are eager for this deal to happen. With talks in an advanced stage, it appears there are just a few wrinkles to iron out before the official announcement is made.

What's next?

The Indian Super League will begin its fifth season towards the end of September. With around a month to go before the new campaign, we are likely to see some more exciting names added to the various squads as the league gains in popularity year on year.