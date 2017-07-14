Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic set for a surprise move

He could become the league's highest paid player ever.

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 14 Jul 2017, 13:38 IST

Zlatan’s big personality and experience will be an asset to any side

What’s the story?

Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, at 36 years of age, is that rare aberration on the football field who seems to still be holstering a wide range of skills up his sleeve. It ought to be the same skillset that is going to make the former Manchester United player the highest paid player in MLS history according to The Mirror(via Foxsport).

The report says that Zlatan will be paid a whopping £6million a year if he signs for LA Galaxy.

Despite all the reports, LA Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo passed up the opportunity to make a confirmation by saying, “Our policy is not to comment on players that are not part of our team.”

However, he did not rubbish the rumours and went on to admit that LA Galaxy have always considered signing another big name player and that it is in their DNA to attract world-class players.

In case you didn’t know...

Zlatan was in blistering form for the Red Devils in his debut season and seemed all set to renew his contract and extend his stay at Old Trafford when he picked up a serious knee injury towards the butt end of the season.

He had reportedly gone on to make a gentleman’s agreement with United that he’ll sign a new contract when he recovers if his valuable services are felt to be required. The Swedish striker’s recovery is ahead of schedule and is set to return to action by October.

The heart of the matter

It was reported earlier that Zlatan had made a gentleman’s agreement to return to Manchester United once his recovery was complete. But now, in what seems to be a record-breaking move, Ibrahimovic is all set to move to LA Galaxy and become the highest paid footballer in MLS history.

The reports emerge shortly after Zlatan was seen leaving after dinner with his agent Mino Raiola when he said a ‘big announcement’ was on its way.

The 36-year-old scored 28 goals from 46 games in his debut season with United. The numbers are astonishingly solid for a player his age and therefore the fact that he will be paid the hefty sum of £6million a year should come as no surprise.

Video

Author’s take

After securing the deal of Romelu Lukaku from Everton for £75m, Manchester United are not desperate for the 36-year-old Zlatan to return to Old Trafford. With the promising Marcus Rashford excitedly waiting for opportunities, Zlatan looks surplus to requirements in Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Swedish giant has had a spectacular career and a move to LA Galaxy should be an ideal final chapter. With skill and stamina that can put even youngsters to shame, Zlatan becoming the highest paid player in MLS history should be surprising to no one. He is worth the money and then some.