Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be offered a new contract at Manchester United

Ibrahimovic is currently recovering from a knee injury at United's Carrington Training Centre

Could Zlatan Ibrahimovic make a Manchester United return?

What’s the story?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was released by Manchester United at the end of the 2016/17 season but he could be handed a new contract when he recovers from the season-ending injury he suffered in April. According to the Daily Mirror, the Swedish striker could join the club in 2018 if he makes a full recovery from the knee injury.

The 35-year-old was the only player released by the club this summer when his contract expired in June. The former Sweden international had only signed a one-year deal when he joined the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

However, after scoring 28 goals in nearly 50 games for the club in all competitions, the club wanted to extend his deal by another year. With interest from abroad, Ibrahimovic wanted to wait until the end of the season before making a final decision. But the injury threw a spanner in the works.

In case you didn’t know...

Ibrahimovic injured his knee in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht at Old Trafford. The striker went down in the box during the second leg of the quarter-final after landing awkwardly and hyper-extending his knee.

Although he was able to limp off and walk down the tunnel, scans showed that he had damaged his meniscus and cruciate ligament when he landed in a heap inside the box. His surgery was successful and doctors claimed it wasn’t a career-ending injury but that he needed a few months to recover completely.

United have also allowed Ibrahimovic to continue his rehabilitation at their Carrington training centre even though he is no longer a player at the club.

Also read: Top 5 Manchester United strikers after 2010

The heart of the matter

Ibrahimovic was the club’s top goalscorer last season and has shown no signs of slowing down in spite of celebrating his 35th birthday last season. However, without his services, the club have moved on and agreed on a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton for a fee in the region of £75m. The deal will also see Wayne Rooney move in the other direction with Jose Mourinho no longer interested in the 31-year-old who has declined in the past couple of seasons.

Should United need a striker in the January transfer window, Ibrahimovic has reportedly assured the Old Trafford club that he would make United his first choice after the club has done everything to ensure he receives proper care during his recovery.

However, it may also depend on the number of foreign players at the club when this summer window closes. Premier League clubs cannot exceed a certain number of non-homegrown foreign players in the 25-man squad.

Video: Ibrahimovic’s 28 goals for Manchester United

Author’s take

Even though Ibrahimovic will be 36 by the time he returns to action, nobody can say how effective he will be following his recovery from the knee injury. But the Swedish striker has shown that he can take care of his body considering he scored 78 goals in the last two seasons for PSG and United.

If he makes a full recovery and United need to add more firepower to their side in January, Ibrahimovic would be a decent signing for Mourinho who has always trusted the big man to deliver. The striker could be handed a six-month contract but he would only accept it if he is the main man and not a backup striker.

Else he may as well move to the MLS or any other European club desperately in need of a no.9 to lead the line when the January transfer window opens.