Top 5 Manchester United strikers after 2010

Manchester United have been privileged to be graced by numerous brilliant strikers in recent times.

by Kaustubh Pandey Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jul 2017, 12:03 IST

Dimitar Berbatov oozed class

With Manchester United close to acquiring the signature of Romelu Lukaku from Everton this summer, the Belgian is already being seen as a key player by many fans. The 24-year-old will succeed the influential Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the club where he scored as many as 28 goals in all competitions last season and has now left, after not having renewed his deal.

Before Ibrahimovic and Lukaku though, the club were fortunate enough to have a host of wonderfully gifted strikers, who earned laurels for the club during their stay in the Greater half of Manchester.

Many of them, apart from goals, had the swagger about him that made them go down in history as legends of the game. Some, like Radamel Falcao, did falter, but some prospered.

We run the rule over the best strikers that Manchester United have had in recent times.

#5 Dimitar Berbatov

When Manchester United were touted to struggle for goals during the time when Wayne Rooney was injured and out of form for a majority of the 2010-11 campaign, Dimitar Berbatov stepped up to the plate and proved why the Red Devils had shelled out big money on the former Tottenham Hotspur superstar.

Berbatov is still remembered for the class and swagger he oozed, despite not being the most hardworking player on the pitch. He made up for his inability to break a sweat by using his impeccable ball control and nous in front of goal to dazzle and leave fans wondering as to how he pulled things off.

The Bulgarian was signed in 2008 from White Hart Lane, but he enjoyed the best goalscoring season in the 2010-11 campaign, when he scored 21 goals in the league. He also became the Premier League's highest scorer that season, tied at the top with former United striker Carlos Tevez. His hat-trick against Liverpool at Old Trafford is fondly remembered by many as one of Berbatov's best performances not just in a United shirt, but overall as well.

The forward did fade off in the 2011-12 campaign, but his grace and languid swagger made him really special. He was a wee cool as well.