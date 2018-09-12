Rooney unstoppable in MLS

Here to stay

The MLS is always looked (down) upon as a "retirement" league for acclaimed players, as the chance of earning a last fat pay check!

A lot of top players have graced the MLS, albeit towards the fag end of their careers.

However, the trend seems to be changing, with a lot of players now looking at MLS as an excellent opportunity to further or cement their legacy in the realms of footballing (yes, it is football, even if the article is about the MLS) history.

The likes of David Beckham setting up base in the US will only bode well for the MLS, by improving its global footprint and fanbase.

Wayne Rooney is the latest entrant in the MLS revolution, and he's taken the league by storm!

Signed from Everton by D.C.United as their designated player in 2018, his move was seen with scepticism by many! The main reasons cited were his goal drought for Everton (since December) and the fact that his career span of 600+ games at the age of 32, possibly left his "tank" empty! Proving his critics wrong (not for the first time in his illustrious career), he's been on fire for the capital city club.

In the 12 games he's played for the club (11 starts and 1 as a substitute), he's scored 4 times and assisted 6 goals! That's more (or equal) assists than any of his previous top-tier seasons at Everton or Manchester United, in about a third of the number of games played!

His assist against Orlando, in particular, was a throwback to the yesteryears! With the game tied at 2-2, the entire DC lineup was in the opposition half for a corner, including the goalkeeper, David Ousted. Orlando broke away via Will Johnson, who had a clear field ahead of him. But "Wazza" had other plans!

He sprinted across the pitch, caught up with Johnson, dispossessed him with a fair sliding tackle, and then sprinted into the opposition half with the ball. Roo took a quick look up, and sent in an inch-perfect cross to the far post for Luciano Acosta to head in the winner for D.C.United, sending their fans in a frenzy!

Apart from securing a crucial 3-2 victory for DC, the goal also marked Acosta's hat-trick in the game!

This echoes the commitment and hard work Rooney spoke about when he signed up for the MLS - courtesy "The Washington Post"!

Rooney, though, speaks as though he is here for the long term — and focused on leaving a legacy at United’s new stadium.

“If I didn’t have that ambition, I wouldn’t be here. You want to come here, and when I finish playing, see pictures up in the locker room and in the stadium. I want to be in those pictures, and then when young guys come through and we say, ‘He was a captain who led us to success and led us to trophies.’ ”

All in all, the new chapter in Rooney's storied career seems more like a new beginning than a swansong!

P.S. Rooney's arrival could also tempt Ronaldo to fly over to the MLS, given that Beckham is looking towards the multiple Balon D'Or winner to be his star player at Miami!