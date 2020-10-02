Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact had previously shown us their brilliance in flashes but of late, they have just been ordinary and have slumped to four defeats in their last four matches.
Languishing at eighth on the table, Montreal Impact will be desperate to get back to winning ways as they take on Chicago Fire in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Chicago Fire FC are fresh off two back-to-back wins against Houston Dynamo and Atlanta United. What's even more encouraging is the fact that Raphael Wicky's men kept clean-sheets in both games and scored six goals.
Montreal Impact have been terrible with respect to discipline with yet another player of theirs getting sent off in a loss. Luis Binks was shown the red card in the 90th minute of their game against NY Red Bulls. Both teams are currently above the playoff line and would want to keep it that way.
Chicago Fire coach Raphael Wicky believes that consistency is key and he will be hoping to build on the momentum they have.
“We’re still in the process of finding each other, of building a team. I try to give the team a lot of consistency because we didn’t play much together before COVID. We have a lot of new players, so I think with consistency you will be able to build something.”
Montreal Impact vs Chicago Fire FC Head-to-Head
Montreal Impact and Chicago Fire FC have faced off 20 times in the past. Montreal impact have won eight games. Chicago Fire FC have been victorious on seven occasions. Five games have ended in draws.
The last time these two sides met was earlier in August and Chicago Fire walked away with a 3-2 win at home.
Montreal Impact form guide: W-L-L-L-L
Chicago Fire form guide: L-D-L-W-W
Montreal Impact vs Chicago Fire FC Team News
Luis Binks is suspended for Montreal Impact. Steeven Saba, Ballou Tabla, Mathieu Choiniere and Orji Okwonkwo are all sidelined through injury.
Injuries: Steeven Saba, Ballou Tabla, Mathieu Choiniere and Orji Okwonkwo
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: Luis Binks
Raphael Wicky is likely to not make many changes for this one. They continue to have one of the longest casualty lists in the MLS. Luka Stojanovic, Kenneth Kronholm, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Johan Kappelhof and Jeremiah Gutjahr are all sidelined through injury.
Injuries: Luka Stojanovic, Kenneth Kronholm, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Johan Kappelhof and Jeremiah Gutjahr
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Montreal Impact vs Chicago Fire FC Predicted Lineups
Montreal Impact Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Clement Diop; Zachary Braut-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Luis Binks, Jukka Raitala; Victor Wanyama; Emanuel Maciel, Lassi Lappalainen, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Bojan Krkic
Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth (GK); Boris Sekulic, Mauricio Pineda, Francisco Calvo, Jonathan Bornstein; Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran; Fabian Herbers, Ignacio Aliseda, Djordje Mihailovic; Robert Beric
Montreal Impact vs Chicago Fire FC Prediction
Chicago Fire FC look to be finding their rhythm and settling down. Montreal Impact have been in poor form and have shipped 14 goals from their last four previous meetings. Chicago Fire appear likely to win this encounter.
Prediction: Montreal Impact 1-3 Chicago Fire FCPublished 02 Oct 2020, 13:39 IST