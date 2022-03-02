MLS side Toronto FC to snap up another Serie A star after signing Lorenzo Insigne - Reports

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Toronto FC are set to sign Genoa full-back Domenico Criscito 'immediately', according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Canadian team have already made a marquee signing from Serie A earlier this season. Lorenzo Insigne agreed a pre-contract to join FC Toronto on a free transfer at the end of the season. The 30-year-old winger will move to North America on a four-year contract.

The Reds are now looking to add another Serie A veteran Domenico Criscito. The 35-year-old former Italy international is primarily a left-back, but can also play as a centre-back. With Criscito being in the twilight of his career, the former Juventus player could play in central defence rather than as a full-back in the MLS.

The deal to sign Criscito could happen soon. According to the aforementioned source, Genoa board member Andres Blazquez has revealed that their club captain is in negotiations with TFC.

He said:

"Our captain Criscito has received an important proposal; it's true."

Toronto FC manager Bob Bradley also confirmed about the negotiations last week. He said:

“Ongoing discussions.”

Criscito has had three separate spells with Genoa. The 35-year-old defender has made 269 appearances for the Serie A side, and has contributed 29 goals and 13 assists across competitions. He has also been capped 26 times by Italy.

Toronto FC secure draw on opening day of 2022 MLS season

Toronto FC started their 2022 MLS campaign with a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium. FC Dallas winger Jader Obrian opened the scoring early in the first half before Canadian international Jonathan Osorio levelled proceedings before half-time.

The Reds will now host the New York Red Bulls on March 5 for their first home game of the season.

It's worth noting that the Canadian outfit did not have the best of seasons in the MLS last campaign. The Reds finished second-bottom in the Eastern Conference, ending in 13th place. They were 26th in the competition out of 27 teams.

Bob Bradley's side will look for a much better campaign this time. The team seems to be heading in the right direction, considering the investments they have made.

