SAFF Championship 2018, India vs Sri Lanka: When and Where to Watch on TV, Date, and Time

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 2.71K // 05 Sep 2018, 12:53 IST

Subhasish Bose (right) will be leading India in the seven-nation tournament.

The 2018 South Asian Football Federation Championship is back after a three-year absence and India will be looking to retain the title!

The Blue Tigers lifted the South Asian Cup in 2015, the last time the tournament was held. They beat Afghanistan in the Final, courtesy of goals from Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua. However, with both the strikers sitting out the tournament, along with many other first-teamers, it is up to the younger generation to step up.

In the absence of Chhetri, Subhasish Bose has been chosen to lead the Indian team into the battlefield. Bose spearheads a team which might give us a glimpse of the future of Indian football. Many young stars such as Anirudh Thapa, Nikhil Poojary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Vishal Kaith have made the cut for the Championship.

India have been drawn in Group B, alongside Sri Lanka and the Maldives. It is the former, whom India face in their opening match of the 2018 SAFF Championship on September 5.

The Blue Tigers have faced Sri Lanka on Fifteen occasions, winning Eight and losing three. Their most recent win against their Southern neighbours was in the 2015 SAFF Championship Group Stages when they won 2-0, courtesy of a Robin Singh brace.

India also faced Sri Lanka in the 2011 SAFF Championship Group Stages and beat them by three goals to nil.

The two neighbours renew their rivalry when they face each other in the 2018 SAFF Championship on September 5.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match between India and Sri Lanka:

Date: September 5, 2018

Event: India vs Sri Lanka, Group Stage match, SAFF Championship

Time: 6:30 PM, Indian Standard Time

Venue: Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Broadcast: D Sports

Live Stream: www.dsports.in (unconfirmed)

You can also follow the live commentary of the Group Match between India and Sri Lanka on Sportskeeda.com

Will India get the better of Sri Lanka once again? Or will their neighbours to the South spring a surprise?

Do let us know in the comments below.