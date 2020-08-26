San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

San Jose Earthquakes, who are currently resting just above the playoff line in the Western Conference, will host 4th placed Portland Timbers at the Earthquakes Stadium in the MLS tonight.

Portland Timbers had been flying high on the back off their triumphant MLS is Back campaign but were rudely brought back to the ground by Seattle Sounders who beat them 3-0 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes return to the regular season campaign after crashing out of the MLS is Back tournament in the quarter-finals. They were the surprise package of the tournament, turning heads with their swashbuckling style of football.

This will be the Earthquakes' first game without midfielder Magnus Eriksson who has returned to his former club Djurgardens IF.

Eriksson has been crucial to the Earthquakes but general manager Jesse Fioranelli has assured fans that his team will adapt.

"Fortunately, our game is not and will not be dependent on a single player, and while the team's overall game identity will remain the same, we believe that a fresh player can create a fresh spark."

"Maybe over time, this change can even produce a slightly different look and feel when we attack. Secondly, the group is compact and has proven to be able to take adjustments head on."

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers have faced each other 26 times up to today. The fixture has largely favoured the Timbers who have won 13 times. Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes have only won 6 times against their Wednesday night opposition.

7 games have ended in a draw. Portland Timbers won the last meeting against San Jose by 3 goals to 1.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Team News

Following last week's transfer, we checked in with GM Jesse Fioranelli about his plans in the summer transfer window and upcoming offseason. #VamosSJhttps://t.co/H8ItyHaJtH — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) August 25, 2020

Magnus Eriksson has left the Earthquakes. Jack Skahan will not be available due to a thigh injury. Other than him, the rest of their squad is fit and available for selection.

Injured: Jack Skahan

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Portland Timbers will be without Dairon Asprilla who is recovering from an injury to his left knee. Yimmi Chara is a doubt and was sidelined for their previous game as well after picking up a thigh injury during the knockout stage of the MLS is Back tournament.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla

Doubtful: Yimmy Chara

Suspensions: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI: Daniel Vega, Tommy Thomson, Guram Kashia, Alanis, Nick Lima, Jackson Yueill, Judson, Vako, Cristian Espinosa, Andres Rios, Hoesen

Portland Timbers Predicted XI: Steve Clark, Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria, Jeremy Ebobisse

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Portland Timbers have played a lot more football than San Jose have over the past few weeks and they will be desperate to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders. But San Jose Earthquakes have been playing some exciting football of late and as suc this one promises to be a cracker.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Portland Timbers

