San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS features a particularly important fixture this week as a struggling San Jose Earthquakes side takes on the Portland Timbers at the Earthquakes Stadium. The home side is currently in the middle of a dry spell and desperately needs a victory.

The Portland Timbers have had their fair share of issues this season and are currently in sixth place in the MLS table. The away side suffered a devastating 4-2 defeat against Los Angeles FC last week and will look to return to winning ways in this game.

The San Jose Earthquakes have endured a dismal season so far and are currently only a single point above the Vancouver Whitecaps at the bottom of the MLS Western Conference table. The Earthquakes managed to hold the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 0-0 stalemate last week and need to be at their best in this game.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

The Portland Timbers have a superior head-to-head record in this fixture and have won 13 matches out of a total of 26 games that they have played against the San Jose Earthquakes. The home side has won only six games against the Portland Timbers and will want to improve its record this week.

The Portland Timbers defeated the San Jose Earthquakes by a 3-1 margin in the previous meeting between the two sides and hold the upper hand in this game. Dairon Asprilla and Sebastian Blanco have excellent records against the Earthquakes but are unavailable for this week's fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: D-L-D-L-L

Portland Timbers form guide in the MLS: L-W-L-D-L

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Team News

Gilbert Fuentes is unavailable for this game. Image Source: San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes have their work cut out for them against the Portland Timbers and will have to do without star creative midfielder Gilbert Fuentes. The Earthquakes will have to field their best eleven in this week's game.

Injured: Gilbert Fuentes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Timbers have a few key injuries. Image Credits: Brad Self

Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers will be unable to field Dairon Asprilla and Sebastian Blanco against the San Jose Earthquakes. The two stars were both on the scoresheet in the previous clash between these two teams and their presence will be sorely missed.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Daniel Vega; Marcos Lopez, Guram Kashia, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima; Florian Jungwirth; Shea Salinas, Jackson Yueill, Tommy Thompson, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski

Sebastián Blanco has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn ACL.



Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Steve Clark; Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mubiala, Chris Duvall; Erik Williamson, Diego Chara; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Prediction

The San Jose Earthquakes have one of the worst defensive records in the MLS this season and have conceded an astonishing 16 goals in their last five games. The home side is in need of a morale-boosting result and will have to put in a good performance this week.

The Portland Timbers have not been the most reliable team in their own half in the past few weeks and need to get their act together to win this game. The Timbers are missing a few key players and will have to look for alternative sources of inspiration against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 Portland Timbers

