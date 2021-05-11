San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

San Jose Earthquakes invite the Seattle Sounders to PayPal Park for a top-of-the-table MLS Western Conference clash on Wednesday.

Both teams have been prolific in front of goal this term and have scored 10 goals in their four games so far. After a loss in their season opener, San Jose have recorded three wins in a row.

Thanks to a four-minute brace from veteran striker Chris Wondolowski, they overturned a one-goal deficit against Real Salt Lake last time around.

The Sounders are the most in-form team in the league at the moment and are the only undefeated side across both conferences. They overcame the Portland Timbers 2-1 in their last league outing.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

The two West American rivals have faced each other 34 times across all competitions. The visitors have a better record in this fixture and have recorded 15 wins over their Californian rivals.

The hosts have 11 wins to their name, while the spoils have been shared eight times between the two sides. The Quakes are winless against the visitors since 2017, while their last win in the MLS came in 2015.

They last squared off in a league fixture at Lumen Field in November. The Sounders recorded a massive 4-1 win in that encounter.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS: W-W-D-W

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS: W-W-W-L

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Team News

San Jose Earthquakes

Oswaldo Alanis has missed the last couple of games on account of a knee injury and is expected to sit this one out as well. Jacob Akanyirige is yet to play a game this season due to a hip injury.

Injured: Jacob Akanyirige, Oswaldo Alanis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris has been ruled out for the season on account of a torn ACL. Nicolas Lodeiro has played just 25 minutes this season and has been struggling with a thigh injury. He did not play against Portland and is expected to sit this one out as well.

Josh Atencio has missed the last two games with a strain to his right leg and could miss the game if he fails a late fitness test.

Injuries: Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro

Doubtful: Joshua Atencio

Suspensions: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Marcos López, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yueill, Eric Remedi; Carlos Fiero, Javier Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Cade Cowell

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Stefan Frei; Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Brad Smith, Alex Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The stakes will be high when the two sides clash on Wednesday. The winner of the game could open up a decisive lead at the top.

The Quakes have conceded five goals, three more than the visitors. This could prove to be the difference against the Sounders, who've kept two clean sheets this term.

We expect Seattle to secure a victory against San Jose.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Seattle Sounders