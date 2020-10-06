San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS returns to the fold this week as the San Jose Earthquakes host a struggling Vancouver Whitecaps at the Earthquakes Stadium on Wednesday. Neither side has been particularly impressive over the past few weeks and will want to prove a point in this game.

The San Jose Earthquakes managed to resuscitate their season last week with consecutive 2-1 victories against the Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC. The home side is currently in ninth place in the MLS table and will want to move further up the standings with another victory.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have endured a dismal season so far and are dangerously close to the bottom of the Western Conference table. The Whitecaps suffered a devastating 3-1 defeat against the Portland Timbers and are in desperate need of a morale boost.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

The Vancouver Whitecaps have a historical advantage over the San Jose Earthquakes as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games out of a total of 24 matches played between the two sides. The Earthquakes have managed six victories and have an excellent opportunity to improve their record this week.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended in an exhilarating 4-3 victory for the San Jose Earthquakes. Both sides have struggled defensively this season are likely to be involved in a high-scoring encounter.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-L-D

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-W-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

The San Jose Earthquakes have a difficult task

San Jose Earthquakes

Oswaldo Alanis and Guram Kashia are both injured at the moment and will be unable to take the field for the San Jose Earthquakes this weekend. Danny Hoesen's availability also remains doubtful going into this game.

Injured: Oswaldo Alanis, Guram Kashia

Doubtful: Danny Hoesen

Suspended: None

The Whitecaps desperately need a victory

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps will have to go into this game without a few key players and will have to find able replacements against the San Jose Earthquakes. Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Russell Teibert, and Jasser Khmiri are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Janio Bikel picked up a red card against Seattle and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Russell Teibert, Jasser Khmiri

Doubtful: Janio Bikel

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Vega; Marcos Lopez, Florian Jungwirth, Tanner Beason, Nick Lima; Judson, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yueill Valeri Qazaishvili, Andres Rios; Cristian Espinoza

What a finish from the youngster!



Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Bryan Meredith; Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy; Leonard Owusu, Andy Rose, Michael Baldisimo; David Milinkovic; Theo Bair, Lucas Cavallini

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

The San Jose Earthquakes were excellent in their last two games and have resolved some of the defensive issues that have plagued most of their season. The home side has also improved in the final third and will go into this fixture with the upper hand.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have conceded an astonishing ten goals in their last three games and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The Canadian side might be able to exploit some of the chinks in San Jose's armour but is unlikely to pick up a victory this week.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

