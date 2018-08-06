Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I-League 2018: Sanjit Sen appointed CEO of East Bengal FC

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
172   //    06 Aug 2018, 17:25 IST

East Bengal have recently acquired new investments.
East Bengal
have
recently acquired new investments.

Sanjit Sen has been appointed chief executive officer of I-League team Quess East Bengal Football Club (QEBFC).

The recent appointment comes in the wake of East Bengal FC and Quess Corp Limited, a city-based leading business service provider, coming together and forming QEBFC.

Sen, who comes with an overall experience of over 25 years, served as the COO of East Bengal Club in his last assignment and played a significant role in the formation of QEBFC, a statement from Quess Corp said here.

He will oversee all investments to enhance the player base, training facilities and building QEBFC as the premium football brand in the country, it said.

Sen will spearhead initiatives aimed at creating new branding opportunities for QEBFC and tap possibilities of increasing its fan base.

He has donned various hats across business leadership, corporate strategy and advisory functions, and has had an exemplary track record in each of them, the release said.

Sen is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds professional certifications in corporate finance from IIM Kolkata and Customer Relationship Management from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.

Quess Corp chairman and managing director Ajit Isaac said, "we are delighted to welcome him to Quess and this appointment will contribute to our strategic investment towards the development of sports in the country.

Due to the new investments from Quess Corp, there have been fresh rumours that the Red and Golds may join the cash-rich East Bengal in the upcoming ISL season. The club management has also made their intentions of the same clear. However, with a little over a month to go for the league to start, it seems unlikely that the Kolkata outfit will be able to make the move in this campaign.

While these late efforts may have fallen in vain, the Red and Golds are likely to join the ISL from the 2019/20 season.

