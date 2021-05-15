Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another important fixture this week as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Los Angeles FC at CenturyLink Field on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to step up in this game.

Los Angeles FC are in 11th place in the MLS standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The Western Conference side has managed only one victory so far and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, have been exceptional in the MLS and are at the top of the Western Conference standings. The Sounders edged San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders are on an even footing as far as the MLS head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of a total of 11 matches played between the two sides.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place last month and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Los Angeles FC gave a good account of themselves on the day and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: L-D-D-W

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: W-W-W-D-W

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris and Joshua Atencio are recuperating from injuries and has been ruled out of this match. Nicolas Lodeiro and Stefan Frei are also carrying knocks and might not play a part in this game.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Joshua Atencio

Doubtful: Nicolas Lodeiro, Stefan Frei

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Star striker Carlos Vela has a few fitness concerns and will not be risked in this match. Los Angeles FC will also have to do without Bryce Duke against Seattle Sounders this weekend.

Injured: Bryce Duke

Doubtful: Carlos Vela

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Spencer Richey; Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Brad Smith, Alex Roldan, Joao Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Monteiro, Raul Ruidiaz

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Tristan Blackmon; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jose Cifuentes, Corey Baird, Diego Rossi

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Seattle Sounders have been exceptional in the MLS this season and will be intent on winning the competition this year. The Sounders have built a formidable squad and have a point to prove this weekend.

With Carlos Vela's fitness still a concern, Los Angeles FC will have to find alternative sources of inspiration on Sunday. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-2 Los Angeles FC

