Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy take on Seattle Sounders at the CenturyLink Field on Monday. Both teams have made impressive starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy have made a flawless start to the season and have managed six points from their two games so far. The away side edged New York Red Bulls to a 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, have four points from their first two games and need a victory in this fixture. The Sounders were the runners-up last year and will want to go a step ahead this season.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight historical advantage over Seattle Sounders and have won 15 games out of a total of 40 matches played between the two teams. Seattle Sounders have managed 14 victories against Los Angeles Galaxy and will want to level the playing field this week.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in November last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: D-W

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: W-W

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this match. Nicolas Lodeiro and Fredy Monteiro are also carrying knocks and might not play a part in this game.

Injured: Jordan Morris

Doubtful: Nicolas Lodeiro, Fredy Monteiro

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy need to win this game

Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to name a strong side for this game. Javier Hernandez was disappointing last year and will want to make amends for Los Angeles Galaxy this season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sebastian Lletget

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Nouhou Tolo, Xavier Arreaga, Shane O'Neill; Brad Smith, Alex Roldan, Joao Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Joshua Atencio; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz

💚 Side by Side: Together Again 💙 pic.twitter.com/WzkPIYmrGJ — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 16, 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Daniel Steres, Nicholas DePuy, Julian Araujo; Jonathan dos Santos, Adam Saldana; Victor Vazquez, Ethan Zubak, Samuel Grandsir; Javier Hernandez

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy endured a miserable campaign last year and will look to make amends this season. The likes of Javier Hernandez and Jonathan dos Santos have been impressive so far and have a point to prove this week.

Seattle Sounders have enjoyed an exceptional period of success and will be intent on returning to winning ways on Monday. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

