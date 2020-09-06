Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS returns with another interesting fixture tomorrow as the Portland Timbers take on a strong Seattle Sounders side at the CenturyLink Field. The Seattle Sounders have been in excellent form over the past few weeks and hold a distinct upper hand in this game.

The Portland Timbers have failed to meet expectations this season and are currently in seventh place in the MLS regular season standings. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against the Los Angeles Galaxy last week and cannot afford to lose this game.

The Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in an impressive second place in the MLS Western Conference table and have won two of their last three games in the league. The home team was held to a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake earlier this week and will want to get back to winning ways tomorrow.

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

The Seattle Sounders have a marginal advantage in this fixture as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 17 games out of a total of 39 games played between the two sides. The Portland Timbers are not far behind with 15 victories and can trouble the home side.

The Seattle Sounders picked up a comprehensive 3-0 victory against the Portland Timbers in the reverse fixture last month and Raul Ruidiaz was the star of the show on the day. The talented striker is likely to start tomorrow's game and will be looking forward to continuing his good form.

Seattle Sounders form guide in the MLS: D-W-W-L-W

Portland Timbers form guide in the MLS: L-D-L-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Team News

Cristian Roldan is in excellent form. Image Source: Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders

Danny Leyva is currently injured for the Seattle Sounders and will not be able to take part in this game. The Sounders are unlikely to make drastic changes in their starting XI for this encounter.

Injured: Danny Leyva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dairon Asprilla is not available tomorrow. Image Source: MLS Soccer

Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers will be unable to avail the services of Colombian star Dairon Asprilla in tomorrow's game against the Seattle Sounders. Andres Flores is also injured and has been ruled out of the fixture.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla, Andres Flores

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Stefan Frei; Joevin Jones, Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Kelvin Leerdam; Joao Paulo, Gustav Svensson; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan; Raul Ruidiaz

“It's normal for people to want to see a lineup they’re more used to seeing.”



Coach Savarese on the importance of rest and rotation of the squad with a heavy schedule.



READ | https://t.co/gHhXTymd3J | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/Ixts3QT1cP — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 5, 2020

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Steve Clark; Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mubiala, Chris Duvall; Erik Williamson, Diego Chara; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers Prediction

The Seattle Sounders have been in excellent form over the past few weeks and hold a significant upper hand in this encounter. The likes of Raul Ruidiaz and Cristian Raldon have been in blistering touch and will play important roles in this game.

The Portland Timbers have not lived up to expectations so far but with Sebastian Blanco and Diego Valeri in their line-up, the away side cannot be ruled out. The Timbers face an uphill task tomorrow and need to put in an excellent performance to pick up a victory against the Seattle Sounders, but that seems unlikely at

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 Portland Timbers

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time