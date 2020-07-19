After managing to squeeze out just a point from their initial two fixtures in Group F of the MLS, it's do-or-die time for Seattle Sounders, and you could pretty much say the same about the Vancouver Whitecaps as well.

The 'Caps looked like they were more than up to the task when they looked set to decimate San Jose Earthquakes after leading 3-1 in the 57th minute of the game that took place last week. but they went on to squander it and managed to just about lose 4-3 in the dying embers of the game.

Given that 3 teams get to qualify from 4 groups, it's not exactly last-ditch for the 'Caps but if they would like to go over the line sans panic, they have to get their act together on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders have their own set of problems, with their fans now getting vocal about the lack of chances afforded to the youth by their coach.

The Whitecaps will go for nothing less than a win though, because if they do come away from the game without a point and Chicago beat San Jose Earthquakes in another fixture in Group F, then their campaign is almost as good as over.

Also read: Chicago Fire FC vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Seattle Sounders and Vancouver have gone head to head a total of 32 times and the Sounders have come away victorious on more occasions. They have won 14 of the 32 encounters, while Vancouver have won 9 times.

The Cascadia rivals have split points on 9 occasions as well. The last time that these two teams went up against each other, which was in June 2019, it was the Seattle Sounders who came out on top.

Seattle Sounders form guide: D-D-L

Vancouver FC form guide: L-W-L

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Seattle Sounders, who absolutely need to win this match, have had some injury woes. Will Bruin missed the last two games because of a knee injury. Joevin Jones who missed their last game due to left abductor strain, and Paulo, who didn't make it to the squad owing to a right quad strain, are unlikely to return.

However, Will Bruin could return and be available for selection.

Injured: Joevin Jones, Paulo

Doubtful: Will Bruin

Suspended: None

As far as the Whitecaps are concerned, 5 players including stars Lucas Cavallini and Fredy Montero had pulled out from the tournament due to the pandemic. Tosaint Ricketts, Andy Rose and Georges Mukumbilwa are not playing the tournament.

Erik Godoy is still nursing a leg injury. Janio Bikel is recovering after straining his left adductor and has been ruled out of the squad for the remaining group games.

Injured: Erik Godoy, Janio Bikel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XIs

Seattle Sounders Precited XI (4-2-3-1): Frei, Tolo, Arreaga, Gomez, Leerdam, Svensson, Delem, Morris, Lodeiro, Roldan and Ruidiaz

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Crepeau, Adnan, Veselinovic, Cornelius, Nerwinski, In-Beom, Teibert, Owusu, Dajome, Reyna and Milinkovic

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

The Whitecaps are up against a desperate Seattle Sounders side and it is just as important a fixture for the Whitecaps. However, the Seattle Sounders are expected to come away from this with a smile on their faces.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2:1 Vancouver Whitecaps