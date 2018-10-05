×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

South United FC beat CIL FC 1-0 to book Puttaiah Memorial Cup Semi Finals berth

South United
CONTRIBUTOR
News
30   //    05 Oct 2018, 09:13 IST

Lokesh of South United FC scores the game's only goal
Lokesh of South United FC scores the game's only goal

A thrilling contest saw SUFC win out by a narrow margin of 1-0 against CIL FC, though the gap could’ve been much larger between the two sides. CIL FC barely threatened during the game other than a few sporadic opportunities.

The game began with CIL FC seeing little of the ball but frustrating South United FC as they took a few minutes to find their feet in the game and get their rhythm going. The orange-clad men had a few early scares as CIL threatened to breach their defense, but it was all soon forgotten as they began to get a foothold in the game.

South United FC dominated the first half, for the most part, coming close a few times but missing the final touch or being thwarted by a few excellent saves by the CIL FC goalkeeper. It seemed for a while that despite creating many chances, the group leaders may come away with just a point.

It changed quickly in the second half as in little more than a minute, the South United captain Magesh picked up the ball deep in his own half and went on a marauding run before pausing and finding Lokesh in the box with a sublime ball over the top. The midfielder slotted it past the keeper who got a flailing arm to the ball, but it would still find the net to register the only goal of the game.

South United's Satish makes a forward run
South United's Satish makes a forward run

Several chances created in the second half would also see South United go close on more than 3 occasions. What could have been a 3-0 or 4-0 scoreline, however, remained 1-0 giving CIL FC some hope.

The boys in red and white gave it a push in the second half as well but found themselves lacking against a determined South United defense.

Topics you might be interested in:
South United FC Football Bengaluru FC Indian Football Roundup Indian Football
South United
CONTRIBUTOR
South United FC begin their Puttaiah Memorial Cup...
RELATED STORY
South United FC adds two new players to its roster
RELATED STORY
South United FC academy graduate Kabir Toufik makes...
RELATED STORY
SUFC appoints Christopher Mendis as Assistant Coach
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC - 5 Takeaways...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC Season Preview, Squad, Probable...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Why Bengaluru FC didn't have JSW's logo on...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC: Hits and Flops from the game
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Bengaluru FC vs Chennayin FC: 3 players who...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us