Spanish club C.D Olimpic de Xativa bought by Indian football outfit Sudeva FC

The latest owners of the club have also expressed interest in playing pre-season friendlies against ISL teams.

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST News 25 May 2018, 19:18 IST 1.41K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A file photo of Sudeva FC co-founders Anuj Gupta (R) and Vijay Hakari (L).

In the latest set of developments as part of the meteoric rise of Indian football, Delhi-based club Sudeva football club has acquired Spanish side C.D Olimpic de Xativa, a team which currently plays in the Segunda Division B - Group 3.

As they currently ply their trade in Segunda Division B - Group 3, Xativa is set to play against the C teams of top La Liga sides like Valencia and Villarreal.

The move to purchase the club was confirmed by Anuj Gupta, co-founder of Sudeva Club when the club's officials addressed the media post the acquisition.

Sudeva happens to be the brainchild of co-founders Anuj Gupta and Vijay Hakari, who started the organisation in Jaipur, in 2014 with an aim to enrich the rural talents and to provide facilities for prospective football talent in the rural areas as well.

Speaking at the meet, Anuj Gupta said, "We realised the countries which came to play the U17 were too strong. We needed to bridge the gap and so we realised that we need to be where the Mecca of football is and that is in Europe.

"We contacted at least 6-7 clubs from all parts of Spain and covered the nation from North to the South. We started off from Burgos in the north and went to Malaga in the south. However, since most of them were associations, we could not acquire them. Owing to these factors, we then settled with this club after a lot of deliberation," Anuj added, while also confirming that the move to acquire the club was made official on the 17th of May, 2018.

The move to acquire the Spanish club by Sudeva FC has come after the club gained a lot of prominence following their draw against one of football's biggest clubs Real Madrid in the Copa Del Ray round 4 in the 2012/13.

Founded in 1932, Xativa, which plays its home games at the Campo de Futbol La Murta will now have the distinction of being the first ever European football team to be acquired by an Indian club.

With an aim to conduct trials for procuring prospective young talent as part of their setup, the Sudeva management plans to go all out in improving their budget to up the standard of the club and hope to play a friendly match against an Indian Super League side in the near future.