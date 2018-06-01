ISL 2018: Spanish trio of Segovia, Toni Dovale and Victor Alonso set to leave Bengaluru FC

The three Spaniards had a huge role to play in Bengaluru FC's dominance in the three major competitions this season.

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST News 01 Jun 2018, 17:58 IST

Daniel Segovia in action during the Indian Super League

The Spanish trio of Daniel Segovia, Victor Perez Alonso and Toni Dovale have decided to end their stint with Bengaluru FC, a move that was announced on the club's official Twitter handle in the wee hours of June 1st, 2018.

The three Spaniards had signed a one year deal with the club ahead of the Indian Super League season and will now leave a big void at the club with them opting to move out.

The decision to move out of the club comes after the likes of John Johnson, Lenny Rodrigues were signed by ATK and FC Goa respectively at the end of the 2017/18 ISL season. Head coach Albert Roca end to close his association with Bengaluru FC as well, having led the club to title victory in the 2016-17 Federation Cup, the finals of the ISL and another title victory in the inaugural Super Cup.

We're bidding farewell to a Spanish trio that played a more than massive part in the Blues' successful 2017-18 campaign across three competitions. #GraciasAmigos #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/jv2SU5sHJX — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 1, 2018

The talented left-winger Toni Dovale joined the club late in 2017 while Daniel Segovia, who has played as a striker for the majority of his career joined the Blues in February this year as a replacement for the injured Braulio Nobrega

Defensive midfielder Victor Perez Alonso made 11 appearances for Bengaluru FC including a debut in the Indian Super League final apart from four appearances in the Super Cup and also played in six matches during the Continental Cup.

Toni Dovale, who also spent his youth years at FC Barcelona was one of Bengaluru FC's mainstays and although he did not regularly find the back of the net, Dovale's playmaking often resulted in Bengaluru FC's dominance while Segovia's chemistry with Dimas Delgado was also an imperative part of BFC's campaign in all the three major competitions.

With some big names leaving the club, Bengaluru FC will face the uphill task of acquiring some big-ticket players who can not only fill in the void left by the exiting players but can contribute to the meteoric rise of the club.