Sporting Kansas City vs Club Leon prediction, preview, team news and more | Leagues Cup 2021

The 2021 edition of the Leagues Cup kicks off on Wednesday, with Sporting Kansas City set to host Club Leon.

The competition, which takes place between Major League Soccer and Liga MX teams, was suspended last year because of COVID-19.

Sporting KC will take a break from domestic duties when they host Club Leon on Wednesday. They currently sit second in the league table, six points away from the top of the table.

Like their hosts, Club Leon will be playing in the Leagues Cup for the first time since its inception in 2019.

Club Leon will be looking to make the Leagues Cup their first trophy of the campaign after losing the Trofeo de Campeon de Campeones last month.

Club Leon were champions of the Liga MX Apertura last season and have begun their title defense this campaign. Club Leon fell to a 4-0 defeat by Pachuca on the opening day but have since recovered, winning their next two games.

Sporting Kansas City vs Club Leon Head-to-Head

The Leagues Cup game on Wednesday will be the first-ever meeting between Sporting Kansas City and Club Leon.

Both sides are also playing in the Leagues Cup for the first time and will be looking to advance to the semifinals of the competition.

Sporting Kansas City Form Guide in Leagues Cup 2021: yet to play

Club Leon Form Guide in Leagues Cup 2021: yet to play

Sporting Kansas City vs Club Leon Team News

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City will be without defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin. The Frenchman came off with an injury in Sporting Kansas City's league game against Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

Khiry Shelton is a doubt for the game as the winger was absent from their league game on Sunday. Felipe Hernandez is out for personal reasons.

Injured: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin

Doubtful: Khiry Shelton

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Felipe Hernandez

Club Leon

Fernando Navarro has been out of the side since April after sustaining a first-half injury in a league clash against Juarez FC. Luis Montes is also unavailable for selection as the captain sustained an injury last month which ruled him out indefinitely.

Injured: Fernando Navarro, Luis Montes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Club Leon Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City (4-3-3): Timothy Melia, Graham Zusi, Ilie Sanchez, Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins, Remi Walter, Roger Espinoza, Gadi Kinda, Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Daniel Salloi

Club Leon (4-3-3): Rodolfo Costa, David Ramirez, Andres Mosquera, Ramiro Gonzalez, William Tesillo, Jose Rodriguez, Santiago Colombatto, Elias Hernandez, Angel Mena, Santiago Ormeno, Omar Fernandez

Sporting Kansas City vs Club Leon Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have been in good form this campaign and have been impressive at home. They have scored in every home game during 2021 and will be confident when they host Club Leon.

Club Leon began the campaign in shaky form but have now won back-to-back games ahead of their encounter on Wednesday. Sporting Kansas City should, however, secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Club Leon

