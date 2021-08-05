Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Manchester City have finally flexed their financial muscles while Chelsea and Tottenham have also been extremely busy in the transfer market. Jack Grealish is all set to become the most expensive English player of all time while there is plenty of interest in Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku's futures.

Details about Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City, Harry Kane's situation at Tottenham and Chelsea's interest in Romelu Lukaku all come under the scanner this week.

Jack Grealish set to be announced as new Manchester City player

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Manchester City's big deal is finally over. After a very intense and difficult negotiation with Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola will have his first signing of the new season. An agreement has been reached for Jack Grealish, who will become the most expensive player in the history of English football. A record fee of £100 million guaranteed will be paid to Aston Villa by Manchester City. Both clubs reached a final agreement on Wednesday evening when documents of the deal between the two clubs were signed.

Negotiations started last Thursday when Manchester City and Aston Villa put the deal in the hands of the most important people in their respective clubs. It was no longer just sporting directors who were involved. The discussions reached the highest levels for both Manchester City and Aston Villa to reach a historic agreement.

Jack Grealish to Manchester City, here we go! Paperworks signed tonight between Aston Villa and City. £100m final fee, contract also signed until June 2026. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC



Grealish will undergo his medical in Manchester on Thursday morning in order to complete the record-deal. pic.twitter.com/JwVvEn5Ewl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

The official negotiations began last Thursday and on Friday Manchester City made their first offer for Grealish. The timing was decisive. The deadline of the deal was just this week and, if the final agreement for Grealish at Manchester City had not arrived by Sunday, the deal would have vanished. This is because Aston Villa were ready to offer Jack Grealish a new deal with an increased salary.

None of this happened because Manchester City found the right path and completed the agreement in the last few hours. They managed to fix all the details of a very long story in which Pep Guardiola was also heavily involved.

The Catalan coach strongly wanted Jack Grealish as a new signing. He insisted with his club because he considers him an excellent talent capable of making a difference immediately, even at the Champions League level for City.

Grealish is now in Manchester at this time to sign the contract until 30 June 2026. The deal is confirmed and Jack Grealish is the first signing of Pep Guardiola's 2021/22 season.

Manchester City willing to wait for Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The next player to watch on the market is certainly Harry Kane. The striker did not show up for training on Monday and Tuesday. Things are tense at the moment and Kane wants to change clubs and play in the UEFA Champions League right away.

Harry Kane believes he has had a "verbal understanding" for more than a year with the club in order to try a new experience. For this reason, Kane is sure that Tottenham expect a very strong stance from him in order to leave the club this summer. The player also believes that the story has been exaggerated by the media.

In the coming days Harry Kane will return to train with Tottenham as planned and will be able to speak with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, with the new director of football Fabio Paratici and of course with Daniel Levy who wants to clarify this situation definitively with the player.

Tottenham's position has always been very hard and clear. There is no intention to sell Harry Kane. He still has a long-term contract signed with Tottenham and the will is to keep him at any cost this summer.

Harry Kane’s planning to return to training with Tottenham later this week. The situation regarding his future is still unresolved - to be discussed with the club ⚪️🚨 #THFC



Harry will be back soon. Spurs were aware of his desire to try a new challenge, and to play UCL football. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021

And Manchester City? Over a month ago, last June, City officially proposed with an e-mail sent to Tottenham a very significant transfer figure to have Kane: £100 million guaranteed, or the possibility of reaching this total figure by including some players in the deal like Laporte or Gabriel Jesus (not Raheem Sterling who does not intend to enter any swap deals now).

The response from Spurs was not long in coming. Daniel Levy refused the offer and made it known that he would not accept this amount to sell Kane because the goal was to keep him. Kane, however, still hopes to be able to change clubs and play in the Champions League immediately, which is why Manchester City have not lost hope.

The strategy is very clear: wait for what will happen in the next few days between Kane and Tottenham upon his return to the training ground. If Tottenham's position on Harry Kane changes, or they give signs of openness to a possible sale of the English striker, Manchester City will be ready to enter the race again. There are currently no negotiations for Harry Kane with foreign clubs. Work is in progress on a very delicate deal.

Chelsea pushing hard for Romelu Lukaku

FC Internazionale v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Chelsea, on the other hand, are continuing their negotiations for Romelu Lukaku and will soon present their new offer for the Belgian forward. Inter had not accepted the very important opening bid of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso from Chelsea, but Lukaku was attracted by the opportunity to play for his former club.

The owners of Inter are therefore waiting for a new offer from Chelsea to reach an agreement in the coming days. If the Lukaku deal goes ahead, Inter will try to close the deal immediately for Atalanta's Duvan Zapata.

Thomas Tuchel on Lukaku deal: “Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player, but he’s not in my squad...”. 🔵 #CFC



Then on Lukaku accepting Chelsea proposal: “Everyone wants to join my squad. I can imagine a lot of players want to come and join Chelsea”, Tuchel says via @NizaarKinsella — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

To cover the possible departure of Zapata at Inter, Atalanta have already begun to take precautions. With Chelsea there would be an intertwining of the market: Atalanta will in fact be ready to buy Tammy Abraham who is going to leave Chelsea especially in the event of Lukaku's arrival.

This would allow all clubs to remain covered between transfers and purchases of forwards. To sum up, the intertwining of the transfer market between the clubs would be this: Lukaku at Chelsea, Zapata at Inter and Tammy Abraham at Atalanta.

Everything will depend on Lukaku at Chelsea, of course. With Inter waiting for a new offer and Lukaku getting closer to the Blues, Chelsea are really confident of being able to reach an agreement and bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham close to completing Cristian Romero signing

SSC Napoli v Atalanta BC - Coppa Italia

Finally, Tottenham will soon have Cristian Romero as their new center back. Atalanta and Tottenham have reached an agreement for the sale of Romero on a permanent deal, for an amount that between the fixed part and the bonus will reach up to 55 million euros.

Cristian Romero successfully completed first part of his medical as new Tottenham player in Italy. He’s flying to London today to complete the second part and then sign with Spurs until 2026. Here we go confirmed. ⚪️🛬 #THFC



Tanganga-Galatasaray loan deal - up to the player. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

The Argentine defender, born in 1998 has already carried out the first part of his medical examinations with Tottenham. Today he will conclude them and is expected to arrive in London in the next few hours. First, however, Atalanta want to announce the arrival of Merih Demiral from Juventus. Once the deal is concluded, Romero will have the final green light to fly to England.

