Manchester City on the cusp of completing a British record transfer - Reports

Manchester City are on the verge of completing the signing of Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish as early as today, according to British outlet the Daily Mail.

Manchester City have been chasing Grealish throughout the summer and it looks like a transfer is finally happening. The Premier League champions will fork out a British record £100 million to land the 25-year-old English star.

According to the aforementioned source, Jack Grealish will be earning close to £230,000 per week. The England international will also be given a five-year contract, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Work in progress. Final stages since yesterday, final details to be fixed with all parties involved - player side too, on a five years contract. 🔵 #MCFC



Jack Grealish, getting closer and closer to Manchester City. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/6Xjv7PDBD0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

Jack Grealish's signing will be a major statement of intent from Manchester City after rivals Manchester United strengthened their squad by signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

According to a report from the Guardian, Aston Villa tried to tie down Jack Grealish by offering him a new deal. But the attacking midfielder is now on the cusp of becoming the most expensive British player in the history of the game.

Despite the Manchester City rumors, Jack Grealish has returned to Aston Villa training following his extended break after Euro 2020. The 25-year-old has spent his entire career so far with his boyhood club.

Aston Villa have already started to strengthen their squad from the £100 million they are going to receive. Villa have signed Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey while they are also being linked with James Ward-Prowse and Tammy Abraham.

Manchester City target Harry Kane skipped training for two days in a row

Meanwhile, apart from Jack Grealish, Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane was also one of Manchester City's major transfer targets this summer. Pep Guardiola's side had a massive £100 million bid rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Harry Kane is desperate to leave Tottenham this summer and has so far not turned up for two days of training in a row.

Manchester City are believed to be in the transfer market for a striker to replace their record goalscorer Sergio Agüero, who decided to leave the Etihad on a free transfer and join his friend Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Manchester City see Harry Kane as an ideal replacement for Aguero, with the former having scored a total of 166 Premier League goals for Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane on the same position again today morning. He’s not showing up for Tottenham training as he wants to leave the club this summer - tense situation with Spurs board. ⚪️ #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021

