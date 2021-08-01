Ranking the 5 best signings made in the transfer window so far

The summer transfer window is one of the most interesting periods in Europe’s footballing calendar. With the new season only a few weeks away, some of the biggest clubs in the continent are making some important additions to their rosters to prepare for their title bids.

Some of Europe’s footballing heavyweights have already played their hands in the transfer market and have made some important acquisitions. The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have made a few pivotal investments this month to bolster their chances of winning silverware this season.

The current financial climate has produced a few complications, however, and has set the stage for an interesting transfer window. There haven’t been as many massive deals this year, and the rumor mill has also been fairly quiet and understandably so.

Despite the sticky situation most clubs find themselves in at the moment, there seem to be a number of deals in the works in the transfer market. I found it quite difficult to make an order out of these transfers, and a multi-million deal next week may well wreak havoc on Europe’s footballing landscape.

That’s the wonderful thing about pre-season. With so many transfers doing the rounds, we always seem fairly confident with our predictions. It’s quite likely that some of these players will prove us all wrong in the coming months.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the five most high-profile transfers in this transfer window so far:

#5 Ben White - Brighton to Arsenal

There hasn’t been a plethora of big transfers because of the COVID situation, but Arsenal have certainly created a splash with their acquisition of Ben White. Not a lot of people would’ve been familiar with Ben White before his late call to the Euros.

Arsenal spent £50 million to bring the 22-year-old to the club and considering the amount of money they’ve invested, I’m certain that their scouts have looked at a lot of data to assess Ben White’s potential.

A transfer decision isn’t just about how many goals a player has scored, or how many tackles he can manage. It is also about personality and character. There was plenty of talk around how good Ben White was with the England squad and I think Arsenal have got their money’s worth here.

The Gunners have not been successful in over ten years, and I don’t believe the FA Cup is good enough for a club of their stature. If I was an Arsenal fan, I’d want my team to mount a Premier League title bid.

Arsenal do have a promising squad and the likes of Bukayo Saka are outstanding for their age. The Gunners have plenty of work to do to become a Premier League title contender and the acquisition of Ben White could be a step in the right direction.

#4 Georginio Wijnaldum - Free Agent (Liverpool) to Paris Saint-Germain

Netherlands Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

I can’t understand why Georginio Wijnaldum didn’t stay at Liverpool. He was one of their most consistent players for several years and it comes as a surprise that they let him leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool have had a successful transfer model over the past decade, and their recruiting both before and after Jurgen Klopp’s arrival has been exceptional. With Ibrahima Konate already brought in from RB Leipzig, the Merseyside giants could have something up their sleeve.

Wijnaldum’s departure is unlikely to be a detriment to Liverpool, but it’s definitely a positive for PSG. The French giants have bolstered their squad this summer and Wijnaldum’s experience could play a massive role in their immediate future.

