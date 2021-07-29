Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Manchester United are having an amazing transfer window, while London clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all making interesting moves in the transfer market as well.

The transfer market is really heating up as we head into August. Details about Raphael Varane's transfer to Manchester United, Arsenal's deal for Ben White, Chelsea's interest in Jules Kounde and Tottenham's plans for the transfer window all come under the scanner this week.

Manchester United conclude €50 million deal for Raphael Varane

SD Eibar SAD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The deal of the month has been completed. After Jadon Sancho, Manchester United have not stopped working and have given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer another top player. Raphael Varane will complete his transfer to Old Trafford next week. He is expected to arrive in England soon to complete his medical. However, he will first have to finish his quarantine period as established by English rules.

A difficult negotiation with Real Madrid was concluded positively thanks to the strong will of the player to have a new challenge. The transfer fee for Raphael Varane is €50 million. A 5-year contract is also ready for the French center-back. The contract has a guarantee of 4 years with an option to add another year. Within the next week, Varane will undergo medical examinations and subsequently sign for his new club. It is another super signing for Manchester United after the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for 85 million euros.

Solskjaer about Raphaël Varane deal schedule: “The club is working on the quickest possible solution to get everything sorted. Of course, there is a visa coming into England, with Brexit and quarantining. Everything has to be done as quick as possible, but by the book”. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

Varane strongly wanted to play at Manchester United because 10 years ago he was close to signing for the Red Devils. Sir Alex Ferguson wanted him, but then the deal fell through. Raphael Varane has also been very respectful towards Real Madrid. He won the 'Decima' with Ancelotti plus three consecutive Champions Leagues with Zidane between 2016 and 2018. He has also won three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, three Spanish championships, three Spanish Super Cups and a King's Cup. Varane has won 18 major titles in the famous white jersey of Real Madrid and he leaves the club as a legend.

Arsenal complete deal for Ben White; Manuel Locatelli prefers move to Juventus

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United - Premier League

Speaking of central defenders, Arsenal have now concluded their agreement with Brighton for defender Ben White. Arsenal have finally signed the paperwork and have ironed out every detail of the purchase. It was a long process because of the quarantine, but Ben White will soon sign his contract with Arsenal and become a £50 million purchase.

Ben White deal completed and confirmed - no doubt. He joins Arsenal on a permanent deal for £50m to Brighton, paperworks signed in the last few days. Contract agreed too. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC



White was at London Colney today to complete his Arsenal move, as @charles_watts reported. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/EzfJpgvp5u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

Negotiations for Manuel Locatelli remain complicated. The midfielder continues to give top priority to Juventus. The Turin club will have a meeting with Sassuolo in the coming days to reach an agreement. The potential sale of Merih Demiral could also be decisive in Juventus' new bid to sign Locatelli. For Arsenal, it is a deal that has not yet advanced because there is the will to invest €40 million in Locatelli, but the club understands that the player wants Juventus; this is the biggest complication.

Chelsea working on Jules Kounde transfer; No official offer for Erling Haaland

Sevilla v FC Barcelona: Copa del Rey Semi Final First Leg

The big deal that Chelsea are working on at the moment is for another central defender who is French just like Varane. We are talking about Sevilla star Jules Koundé. The player has the approval of Thomas Tuchel and is appreciated by the whole board of the London club. Chelsea want to buy a new defender regardless of their contract talks with Rudiger and Christensen, who remain two players considered important by the club (Discussion for a new contract will also be opened with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante).

Chelsea have started official negotiations with Sevilla. The clubs are in direct contact to try to find an agreement. Koundé is a priority for Chelsea. The Blues are working above all on the figures to be included in the deal because in the negotiations there will even be a player included.

The player is Kurt Zouma. The Chelsea defender is destined for Sevilla if this deal is completed. The two clubs are talking about it, Chelsea are willing to include €30/35 million in the deal to conclude the agreement (in addition to Zouma) but Sevilla want more than this figure to sell Koundé. The Sevilla board currently consider Jules Kounde one of the best defenders in Europe.

Chelsea and Sevilla are discussing to reach an agreement for Jules Koundé/Kurt Zouma swap deal. Talks progressing - Chelsea now offering around €30/35m and Zouma included in the negotiation. 🔵 #CFC



Personal terms are not a problem for Koundé who’s waiting to join Chelsea. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

That's why the negotiations have been going on intensely for days and will continue in the next few hours. Chelsea's hope is to be able to reach an agreement as soon as possible. Koundé had also been asked by Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham. There was an agreement ready between Tottenham and Sevilla but it was the player who did not accept Spurs because he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League.

There is still no official Chelsea offer for Erling Haaland. Borussia Dortmund have assured everyone that they have not received any offers.

"Will Haaland stay this summer? Yes. In the discussions with Raiola for Malen, I did not have the feeling we have to meet again about Haaland. We don't want to give him up," clarified Sebastian Kehl the new sporting director of Borussia Dortmund

Roman Abramovich will have to overcome the €150/160 million wall if he wants to try to buy Haaland. Borussia Dortmund have no intention of selling him and are convinced that Erling Haaland will only be able to leave in the summer of 2022, when his release clause of approximately €75 million will become active. In that case, it will be a completely different scenario.

Borussia Dortmund’s Sebastian Kehl to Bild: “Will Haaland stay this summer? Yes. In the discussions with Raiola for Malen, I did not have the feeling we have to meet again about Haaland. We don’t want to give him up”. #BVB #CFC 🟡⚫️ @kilian_ga @westsven — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

Tottenham pushing hard to sign Atalanta star Cristian Romero

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

After Pierluigi Gollini officially signed with Spurs, another Atalanta player has ended up in Tottenham's sights. Tottenham are interested in signing Cristian Romero, the Argentine central defender who a few weeks ago triumphed at Copa America 2021 with La Albiceleste.

Negotiations are underway between Atalanta and Spurs. Tottenham are willing to shell out between 40 and 45 million euros on a fixed basis plus bonuses to get the player. Romero, who has already agreed to his transfer and has an agreement on personal terms until 2026, is awaiting the outcome of the negotiations between Tottenham and Atalanta.

The request from the Italian club is €55 million, which is why there is still some way to go. Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta are however in direct contact to find a definitive agreement. Luca Percassi, Atalanta's director and CEO of the club, also spoke about Romero a few days ago and did not rule out his departure.

"Cristian played an extraordinary season and it is normal that he has interests, but for the sale he must get an offer that is congruent with the player's value". That is, a request of € 55 million.

Juventus working on Paulo Dybala's contract

Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Supercup

Finally, our attention moves to the situation of Paulo Dybala's contract with Juventus, which expires in 2022. To discuss the contract renewal of the Argentine forward, his agent Jorge Antun has arrived in Italy. The latter, however, will not be able to meet Juventus management immediately, as he will have to respect the mandatory 10-day quarantine for those arriving from Argentina.

In recent days, however, long-distance talks with the Bianconeri have begun. Dybala wants to stay at Juventus and the club wants to keep him and extend his contract. However, an economic and salary agreement needs to be reached in the coming weeks.

Massimiliano Allegri: “I turned down Real Madrid proposal to be the new manager, yes. I want to say thanks for the opportunity but I love Juventus”. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #Real



Juventus confirmed that Giorgio Chiellini will soon sign a new contract.

Talks now ongoing also with Dybala. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021

In a few days the official renewal of Giorgio Chiellini (one year deal till 2022) will be announced by Juventus. His condition will be evaluated month after month to decide what to do in view of next season. For now, Chiellini will certainly remain a Juventus player until 2022.

