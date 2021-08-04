Jim Beglin's greatest Premier League XI of all-time

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, some of the greatest players in the game's history have graced the top-flight of English football and left lasting impressions among fans across the world. The lucrative television rights deal in the early 90s made the Premier League known to the wider audience and it soon became the destination for the brightest prospects of the beautiful game, which saw an influx of overseas talent due to its glitz and glamor.

Before I reveal my team, I'd like to apologize to the players I've missed out on. Numerous other players stood out to me, but these are the ones I've gone with and I've also explained the reason behind my choices.

In the long history of the Premier League, Manchester United have been the most dominant force in the competition, so it should come as no surprise that as many as six former Red Devils make my team!

Goalkeeper: Peter Schmeichel

Premier League legend Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel, the Great Dane, is head and shoulders above any other Premier League goalkeeper. What I admired about him was the fact that he didn't suffer fools gladly - he was the first one to hold someone accountable if something went wrong on the pitch. He basically had the strength of character in a team filled with big personalities at Manchester United and was a vociferous, commanding presence at the back who was always dictating and passing on information to the ones ahead of him.

Amongst all the great players, Sir Alex Ferguson deemed him the most important player at Manchester United and that just goes to show he's out there on his own as the greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history. If you want to know how good he was, just have a look at ten of his best saves on YouTube and you'll get a real flavor of what he was about.

Only three goalkeepers have lifted the #UCL trophy as a captain:



🇩🇰 Peter Schmeichel (1999)

🇪🇸 Iker Casillas (2014)

🇩🇪 Manuel Neuer (2020)



A world-class trio. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9hdYh8sO1S — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

Schmeichel was famous for his star-jump technique and so many times over the years, opponents have been intimidated by his spreads. I was fortunate enough to be working when he made one of his best-ever saves - it was against Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Champions League and had striking similarities to Gordon Banks' wonder-save against Pele at the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

I likened the two events on commentary and it's something I'll never forget. It was Matchday 6 and a cold night in Vienna, as Schmeichel produced an outstanding save to deny Rene Wagner. The header seemed destined to find the back of the net, but he somehow got to the ball and scooped it high - it was just incredible! Manchester United won that game 1-0, so you can tell how important his save was.

I have huge respect for Petr Cech and he'd be the next in line in terms of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers. His warm-up routine was absolutely incredible - he used to put himself through a lot to get into that mindset and I've had the pleasure of watching this from pitchside.

I felt sorry for his injury against Reading as he had to play with a head guard thereafter, that was a real shame. That said, he came back really strongly and established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, so he's definitely next in line after Peter Schmeichel.

Also Read: David James column - Ranking the 5 best signings made in the transfer window so far

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian