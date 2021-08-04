Ballon d'Or 2021: Ranking the top 5 favourites - August 2021

The race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award has been a fascinating one so far. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are once again in the conversation, while there have been some stunning performances by other players in recent months as well.

Performances in the 2 major international tournaments this summer - Copa America 2021 and Euro 2020 - could have a huge say in the Ballon d'Or race.

The race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award is heating up

With just over 3 months to go, the Ballon d'Or race is reaching its finish line. Some players could yet make a late dash for the award by getting an incredible start to the new season.

However, with no major trophies left to compete for, the favorites for the Ballon d'Or award are not expected to change much in the coming months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 favorites to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

#5 Jorginho (Chelsea/Italy)

What a year Jorginho has had! From winning the UEFA Champions League to playing a starring role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, Jorginho's incredible trophy haul this season has dragged him into the 2021 Ballon d'Or conversation.

Speaking to SporTV about his own Ballon d'Or chances, Jorginho said:

"We all have dreams. But, I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria that the decision is based on.

"If we're talking about talent then I know I'm not the best in the world. But if it's going on titles, then nobody has won more than I have this season.

"How could I compare myself to [Lionel] Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

As Jorginho himself said, no one has won more than him this season and it will be interesting to see where he finishes in the 2021 Ballon d'Or race.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal)

Individually Cristiano Ronaldo has had a fine goalscoring season. However, a lack of major trophies has put a major dent in Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or 2021 chances.

The Portuguese superstar did win the Golden Boot in both Serie A and Euro 2020, but Juventus and Portugal's inability to claim the top prize makes a potential 6th Ballon d'Or award extremely unlikely for Cristiano Ronaldo.

At 36, Ronaldo continues to defy age and keeps scoring goals regularly. If he makes an incredible start to the 2021/22 season, Ronaldo could have an extremely slim chance of claiming the prestigious individual prize this year.

