Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The Major League Soccer is well past the halfway point and will continue this weekend. Sporting Kansas City are set to host Colorado Rapids at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City currently sit third in the MLS table and second in the Western Conference table. They have been in impressive form in the league with just one loss in their last 11 games in the competition.

The Wizards lost 6-1 to Mexican side Club Leon in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup earlier this month. They have won just one of their three league games since then and are currently on a run of back-to-back draws. The Kansas-based club will be looking to return to winning ways against Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

Colorado Rapids sit just two points behind their hosts in the league table and have played two games less. They have lost just one of their last 10 league games and are currently on a run of three consecutive victories. The Rapids will be looking to make the most of their two games in hand, which could see them move up to second place.

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

There have been 53 meetings between Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids in the past. Sporting Kansas City have won 20 of those games while Colorado Rapids have 16 wins. There have been 17 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met earlier this month in the league. The game ended in a goalless draw.

Sporting Kansas City Form Guide: D-D-W-L-W

Colorado Rapids Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Sporting Kansas City

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin came off injured in the previous fixture against Colorado Rapids and is still out injured. Remi Walter picked up a red card in Sporting Kansas City's last league game and is suspended. Jaylin Lindsey is also out with a hamstring injury. Felipe Hernandez has been granted special leave due to personal reasons.

Injured: Nicolas Ismat-Mirin, Jaylin Lindsey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Remi Walter

Unavailable: Felipe Hernandez

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli is the only injury worry for Colorado Rapids. All other players are available for selection.

Injured: Younes Namli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Timothy Melia; Graham Zusi, Ilie Sanchez, Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins; Roger Espinoza, Gadi Kinda, Cameron Duke; Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (3-4-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Austin Trusty; Keegan Rosenberry, Jack Price, Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett; Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio, Mark-Anthony Kaye

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Sporting Kansas are unbeaten in their last five league games. However, three of the games have ended in draws, two of which came in the last two game weeks.

Colorado Rapids are also on a run of five games unbeaten. They have won four of those games and are on a run of three consecutive wins. That run could however be halted when they face Sporting Kansas City.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Shardul Sant