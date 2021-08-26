Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are the two players who have been heavily linked with an exit before deadline day of this transfer window. There are some other great players who could be making interesting moves as well.

The transfer market is entering its final days and there is a huge opportunity to still see many possible surprises in business and negotiations. In particular, there are still these five players who can be protagonists in these last few days of the transfer market. We will need to pay close attention to their situation as deadline day approaches.

#1 Kylian Mbappe - PSG to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have made an official offer of €160 million. Paris Saint-Germain rejected this offer because it was deemed insufficient. PSG Sporting Director, Leonardo, has been very tough in tone with Real Madrid, attacking the ways in which the Spanish club have approached Mbappé in recent months.

PSG have decided to let Mbappé leave only on their own terms, which means an offer that cannot be less than €200 million. The final figure has not yet been communicated.

Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of PSG, has repeatedly assured in public that Kylian Mbappe will remain and therefore does not want to lose his credibility for an offer that is not really indispensable. PSG will in fact have to pay part of the amount to AS Monaco, with whom they had an agreement at the time of the sale.

It is very important to specify the player's decision: Mbappé wants Real Madrid as his next club. There are no English clubs in the race and Kylian Mbappe's intention is to wear a Real Madrid shirt this summer or next.

Leonardo final point to L’Équipe: "We as PSG did everything we could for Mbappé. The whole transfer window was around him. We're NOT happy. But if a player wants to leave… we won't hold him back. He can leave on our term. Like this is unaccetable”. 🔴🇫🇷 #Mbappe #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

This is why Mbappé has turned down over 3 offers to renew his contract from Paris Saint-Germain. His desire is to play for Real Madrid, but only an agreement between the two clubs will allow it immediately, otherwise it will be necessary to study the free agent deal in June 2022. Florentino Perez, Real Madrid's president, is calm and confident about the Kylian Mbappe situation.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus to Manchester City

What is happening with Cristiano Ronaldo? First of all, it is fair to clarify that Ronaldo did not play as a starter in the Udinese-Juventus game because he was waiting this week to look at transfer offers.

Paris Saint-Germain have not made any moves so far and Real Madrid have confirmed that they will not take back Cristiano Ronaldo. Jorge Mendes has been in direct contact with Manchester City for days as a possible solution for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mendes is currently in Italy in Turin just to talk about it with Cristiano Ronaldo. The deal is complex because Manchester City do not intend to pay the €30 million fee, which is what Juventus are asking to free Ronaldo immediately.

Pep Guardiola has been so clear with Manchester City: he’d like to keep Gabriel Jesus as part of the team, also people close to Brazilian striker are firmly convinced that Gabriel will stay. 🔵🇧🇷 #MCFC



He’s currently not included in Cristiano Ronaldo talks with Mendes/Juventus. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

In addition, there is an agreement to be reached for a multi-year contract because CR7 currently earns €31 million net per season at Juventus. The Italian club would have liked Gabriel Jesus in the deal as a replacement for Ronaldo, but there is no possibility.

Guardiola does not want to let Gabriel Jesus leave after a great start to the season. That's why with so few days left, the deal is complicated. We will see if Manchester City will choose to make an official offer to Juventus for Ronaldo, so far none have arrived.

#3 Jules Kounde - Sevilla to Chelsea

Chelsea have been working on the Jules Kounde deal for weeks, a deal which was first thought of in July. The transfer has not moved ahead because Chelsea are waiting on Kurt Zouma's transfer to West Ham.

The dominos of the defenders are ready to begin but there have been some issues related to agents involved in the deal for Zouma with West Ham. That's why Koundé is waiting. He has an agreement on personal terms until June 2026 with Chelsea but there is a need for a new official offer (already ready) to be presented when Zouma is sold.

Chelsea have their final bid ready to be submitted for Jules Koundé - still waiting for green light on Zouma to complete Koundé deal. Work in progress on both Saúl & Koundé but not done/signing stages yet. 🔵 #CFC



Koundé personal terms, agreed since July - nothing new. Patience. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Chelsea are ready to reach the final stages of the Koundé deal when all the steps are completed. Patience is needed and the player is also waiting for the next few days to understand his future. Work is in progress, but Koundé has chosen Chelsea for more than a month now.

#4 Saul Niguez - Atletico Madrid to Chelsea/Manchester United

Chelsea are pushing to complete a deal for Saul Niguez. Manchester United are also interested in the Spanish midfielder who is preparing to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of this transfer market. He wants to be a protagonist with more playing time.

Chelsea are not including permanent or obligation to buy clause in Saúl deal, as of now. Official proposal is loan with buy option. NO bid from Man United, only talks. 🔵 #CFC



Chelsea are close to complete Bakayoko to AC Milan loan deal [€20m buy option] extending until 2023. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

Chelsea have made a loan offer with an option to buy. Atletico Madrid are in negotiations with the English club to be able to find an agreement by Deadline Day. They also have to reach an agreement on the payment of the salary of the Spaniard.

Manchester United have so far moved quietly and any move for Saul could be linked to potential sales first. But could there be any surprises? Meanwhile, Chelsea are the frontrunners for Saul and are going ahead with negotiations.

#5 Houssem Aouar - Lyon to Arsenal/Tottenham

The French midfielder could be an interesting option for many clubs, because unlike a year ago, Olympique Lyon are now ready to release him on favorable terms.

Tottenham have been offered the chance of signing Houssem Aouar as new midfielder, Arsenal too. First answer from Spurs has been clear: he’s NOT a priority, so no talks and no bid as of now. Same for McKennie. ⚪️🇫🇷 #THFC



…but Aouar will be one to keep an eye on till the end. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

He could become one of the surprises of the end of the market. Arsenal and Tottenham have received this opportunity to sign Aouar. Spurs have so far not given final answers for Aouar because they have other priorities and are not dealing with him as of now. Arsenal are very satisfied with Lokonga and Odegaard but will soon give an answer. Meanwhile, Aouar is one transfer which could go right down to the wire this transfer deadline day.

It will be a great transfer market finale with many important names and possible surprises. Here-we-go!

