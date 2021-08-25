Ranking the 5 greatest central midfielders of all time

The central midfielder is the heartbeat of a football team. Every world-class team in the history of the game has had a generational midfielder – a player who’d step up as the team’s central nervous system. Some of the best footballers over the past century have plied their trade in midfield and have driven their teams to glory.

This is a difficult list to make, and there’s a ridiculous number of names to choose from. It’s impossible to pick only five legendary midfielders without ruffling a few feathers, and I have probably missed out on a few great names in the process.

I’m not going to include wide midfielders and wingers in my selection. I’ve only picked central midfielders – the big hitters who have made a name for themselves with their machinations in the middle of the pitch. These players have hit astonishing heights during their careers and have won the most prestigious trophies that football has to offer.

We’ve all been inspired by the greats of the game, and I owe a debt of gratitude to the players who’ve made the game lovely for me to watch. I’ve reveled in what these players have brought to my childhood, my growth as a player and my broadcasting career.

These discussions on football’s ‘best ever’ often land us in a world of disagreement, and you’ll have to spare me my fair share of self-indulgence. This is my famous five.

#5 Andres Iniesta

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga

Andres Iniesta was somebody who could thread the ball through the eye of a needle. His vision was legendary, and what set him apart from the rest of the chasing pack was the incision and precision of his passes. While his partner-in-crime, Xavi, brought an air of calm to proceedings, Iniesta complemented his teammate by taking Barcelona’s game to a whole new level.

Xavi might have been the better passer of the two, but Iniesta’s attacking game was exceptional. He had the footwork to die for - I’d usually find myself just sitting there applauding his brilliance. With Iniesta on the pitch, you always knew a particularly tasty pass was just around the corner.

Happy 36th birthday to the nine-time LaLiga winner, four-time Champions League winner, two-time European Championship and a World Cup winner.



Happy birthday to one of the greatest midfielders of all time, Andres Iniesta. pic.twitter.com/Iivk6VgWCB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 11, 2020

I don’t think I’ll ever forget Wembley 2011. I remember Rio Ferdinand on television saying Barcelona were simply too good for them. Have we seen a better performance than that? I don’t think so. Iniesta has etched himself into footballing history as a truly special player and was terribly unfortunate to miss out on the Ballon d’Or.

I’ve heard some people say that Barcelona’s tiki-taka was boring – I can never agree with that. It was an utter treat to watch them in action as a commentator. The amount of work that goes into achieving those levels is ridiculous. Iniesta was a big-match player, a serial winner who never shirked responsibility and did what his team needed him to do.

#4 Xavi Hernandez

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Xavi Hernandez is the best midfield passer I’ve ever seen. I know this statement will bring up a lot of debate, but you could scarcely argue with the maestro’s ability on the football pitch. For me, Xavi is ahead of Iniesta on this list, simply because he was a slightly better passer of the ball.

Xavi was obsessed with the ball. It’s surprising that he doesn’t have much of a defensive reputation because he was a very good screener ahead of the back four. You wouldn’t find him going into crunching tackles in midfield, but he still won the ball back because he was such a quick thinker. Xavi did play in a deeper role for Barcelona but had no problem easing up the pitch when the situation called for it.

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side revolved around its midfield and Xavi was the focal point. He constantly asked for the ball, passed it around incessantly, and was incredible at it. Xavi’s another player who should’ve won a Ballon d’Or, but it’s understandable that he didn’t win it, given the ridiculous level of competition he faced.

Xavi career by numbers:



👕 940 games

🇪🇸 133 caps

⚽ 126 goals

🏆 8 LaLiga

🏆 6 Supercopa de España

🏆 4 Champions League

🏆 3 Copa del Rey

🏆 2 Euro Championship

🏆 2 Super Cup

🏆 1 Club World Cup

🏆 1 World Cup

🏆 Stars League

🏆 Emir Cup

🏆 Qatar Cup

🏆 Sheikh Jassim Cup



Wow pic.twitter.com/GdfMshOOtr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 2, 2019

The fact that only Lionel Messi has more La Liga assists than Xavi is a testament to his status as an all-time great. I don’t remember seeing anyone pass the ball as well as he did and I’m happy to listen to anyone who thinks otherwise, but they’re not going to change my mind. He was always on the same wavelength as Iniesta, and the duo dominated every game they played for both Barcelona and Spain.

If Xavi and Iniesta played for Spain at the Euros this summer, I’d reckon they would’ve gone on to lift the trophy. We’ve all grown up on legend, and Xavi and Iniesta will likely provide enough inspiration for the next three generations.

