Sporting Kansas City looked set to seal a dramatic comeback, restoring parity after being two goals down before FC Dallas' Franco Jarra threw a spanner in their works, three minutes from time to cause an upset. Sporting Kansas City remain second on the Western Conference standings and will host Orlando City SC at the Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Orlando City will try to continue their winning ways after thrashing Chicago Fire 4-1 at home on Sunday. But in all fairness, the scoreline was a bit flattering to Orlando City as they rode on a good amount of luck and were lucky to not have been punished for their sloppiness at the back.

Orlando are now just two points behind Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference. Orlando have never qualified for the playoffs since joining the MLS in 2015 but are currently well placed to make it.

The Lions have played against Sporting Kansas City twice at the Children's Mercy Park and lost on both occasions. However, they are looking as good as they ever have and will be hoping that third time is the charm when the two sides clash on Wednesday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Orlando City SC Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City have squared off against each other seven times till now. They have shared the spoils, winning three games each and drawing once.

The last time these two sides met was August last year and Orlando won 1-0 at home.

Sporting Kansas City form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Orlando City form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Sporting Kansas City vs Orlando City SC Team News

Felipe Gutierrez continues to be sidelined for Sporting Kansas City after undergoing a knee surgery. Roger Espinoza is also out due to a muscle injury.

Injuries: Felipe Gutierrez, Roger Espinoza

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Robin Jansson has returned to the fray. But the likes of Dom Dwyer and Joao Moutinho are unavailable. Dwyer misses out through a knee injury while Moutinho will be sidelined due to a groin injury.

Injured: Dom Dwyer and João Moutinho

Doubtful: Robin Jansson

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Orlando City SC Predicted Lineups

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Graham Smith, Roberto Puncec, Luis Martins, Duke, Hernandez, Gianluca Busio, Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Khiry Shelton

Orlando City SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Sebas Mendez; Mauricio Pereyra, Christopher Mueller, Nani; Daryl Dike

Sporting Kansas City vs Orlando City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have won just once in their last five games while Orlando City have won thrice in their last five. Orlando City will be raring to finally win at the Children's Mercy Park and they look good enough to do it this time.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Orlando City